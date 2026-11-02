Amitabh Bachchan Behind Bulletproof Glass at Jalsa Amid Security Concerns

Amitabh Bachchan | Threats and shootings that keep coming in Bollywood are making the film stars worried. Many actors are enhancing their security because they have been receiving warnings by gangs, who are targeting star actors for quite some time now.

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa, on Sunday November 1, but this time with an unusual security arrangement. The actor appeared behind a protective bulletproof glass screen while acknowledge the admirers gathered outside his bungalow.

The additional security measure comes around two weeks after actor Tiger Shroff's residence in Juhu reportedly came under gunfire and nine days after an email allegedly threatening an attack on Bachchan's home. During his regular Sunday appearance, Amitabh Bachchan usually stands on a wheeled pedestal, which allows fans gathered outside the bungalow to get a better view of him. However, on November 1, the platform featured protective glass panels installed on three sides.

The actor was also seen wearing a loose-fitting jacket, which has led some fans to speculate on social media that it could be concealing a bulletproof vest. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims.

Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his Sunday fan-greeting tradition for several decades. Every Sunday evening, he steps out of Jalsa to wave to the crowds of admirers who gather outside his residence for a glimpse of the legendary Bollywood star.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. https://t.co/4gyZ8oZqVs — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Abhishek Bachchan Stands Beside Father During Sunday Darshan

Another detailed that caught fans' attention was the presence of Amitabh's son, Abhishek Bachchan, who accompanied his father during the Sunday appearance. Abhishek was seen standing close to the veteran actor as security personnel monitored the gathering. Pictures and videos of the unusual arrangement soon circulated on social media, drawing attention from fans and entertainment followers.

Despite the additional precautions, Amitabh Bachchan made sure not to miss his weekly interaction with admirers. His Sunday Darshan at Jalsa remains a special tradition that has continued for decades. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the protective enclosure was installed on police advice or as a personal security precaution.