Anirudh Ravichander Quits Shah Rukh Khan's King: Sachin-Jigar Take Over!

In a surprising development, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly exited Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King due to his packed schedule. However, he ensured that he composed the film’s theme track. According to reports, Anirudh Ravichander and the makers of King have mutually agreed to part ways following detailed discussions. The decision reportedly due to the composer's packed schedule and multiple commitments to upcoming South Indian projects, which have made it challenging for him to devote sufficient time to Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious film.

Following Anirudh's reported exit, music composition and the background score have reportedly been entrusted to sachin-jigar. The duo will also rework Anirudh's original theme track and incorporate it into the film's background score, ensuring that his musical contribution remains part of the project.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Gears Up for Christmas Release

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. The action entertainer features Shah Rukh Khan alongside a prominent ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 24, 2026. The makers are reportedly preparing to launch the film's promotional campaign around Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2.

Anirudh Ravichander's reported exit from King marks an unexpected change in the film's musical journey. While his busy schedule has reportedly led to the decision, his contribution to the theme track suggests that his musical association with Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious project may continue in a different form.

With Sachin-Jigar taking charge of the soundtrack and background score, audience will be keen to see how the film's music shapes up. Meanwhile, fans will be waiting for an official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding the reported change.