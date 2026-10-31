Shah Rukh Khan's King First Song Expected on November 2 Ahead of Birthday

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan fans have another reason to celebrate as the makers of his upcoming action entertainer King are reportedly preparing to unveil the film's first song on November 2, coinciding with the Bollywood superstar's 61st birthday. The reported music launch has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for the first musical glimpse of the much-anticipated film.

According to entertainment reports, the upcoming track is expected to feature vocals by popular singer Arijit Singh, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's music.

The development comes after Shah Rukh Khan recently shot a song for the movie with Deepika Padukone.

In a chat with fans in September, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Arijit Singh would be lending his voice to the main track of King, and the singer was taking his time to perfect it.

“Arijit Dada is a perfectionist,” Khan said at the time. He explained that the team was waiting for Singh to add the final touches to the track before the official release.

Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

With Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday approaching on November 2, excitement surrounding his upcoming film King continues to grow. the reported release of the film's song, featuring Arijit Singh's vocals, could make the occasion even more special for fans.

While an official confirmation of the song's release date is still awaited, audiences are eagerly looking forward to the first musical glimpse of Siddharth Anand's action entertainer. With its theatrical release scheduled for December 24, 2026, King remains one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year.