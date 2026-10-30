Eetha Movie Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Impresses with Lavani Dance

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain audiences with another interesting film. Known for her glamorous roles and different film choices, the actress is now exploring a new subject. She will be seen in Eetha, a Bollywood film based on Maharashtra's traditional Lavani dance. The makers recently released the film's trailer, which has created excitement among movie lovers.

During the trailer launch event, Shraddha Kapoor surprised everyone with her dance moves. She joined the Lavani artists present at the event and performed traditional dance steps with them. A video of her performance is now going viral on social media. Fans are appreciating her energy and dance skills.

Eetha Movie: Story and Cast

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a well-known Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Eetha Bai in the movie. Her character is based on the life and journey of the famous traditional artist. Through this film, the actress will explore a different role and showcase the cultural importance of Lavani dance.

The film also features late actor Nana Patekar in an important role. Eetha is expected to be one of his final films, making the project even more special.

Shraddha Kapoor's Connection with Telugu Cinema

Shraddha Kapoor is also familiar to Telugu audiences. She made her Telugu film debut with Prabhas's Saaho, which was released in 2019. Her performance in the film received attention from Telugu movie lovers.

With Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor is now preparing to impress audiences with a completely different character. Her Lavani dance performance at the trailer launch has already attracted attention, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release.