AR Rahman Reacts to Criticism of Ramayana Songs

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has responded to the online criticism surrounding songs from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The recently released track ‘Mangal Rang’ has sparked discussions on social media, while the earlier song ‘Ravan Tandav’ also received mixed reactions from listeners.

Rahman said people sometimes criticise music when it is first released but change their opinions after listening to it again. He explained that he does not spend much time reading online comments because creating music requires extensive research, hard work and experimentation.

AR Rahman Says He Does Not Focus on Online Trolls

Rahman explained that his team puts considerable effort into creating music before presenting it to listeners. He said he prefers to concentrate on his work rather than search for reactions on social media.

The composer also shared that his son sometimes tells him how people who criticised him earlier later return to apologise. Rahman said he continues to work honestly and hopes that audiences will enjoy the music.

He also recalled how ‘Ravan Tandav’ received negative comments soon after its release. However, some listeners later began appreciating the depth of the composition.

According to Rahman, music should be judged with an open mind rather than through immediate reactions online.

AR Rahman Calls Ramayana a Special Project

Rahman said working on a mythological story like Ramayana is a special responsibility in his long music career. He explained that people had often asked him to recreate the kind of music he composed for films such as Roja and Bombay.

However, he believes a composer cannot remain limited to past successes. He pointed to films such as Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire as examples of his musical journey and said artists must continue to explore new ideas.

Rahman also expressed happiness about getting the opportunity to compose music for Ramayana in five languages. He described the project as a valuable opportunity to experiment and reach a wider audience.

Mangal Rang Song Faces Mixed Reactions

The song ‘Mangal Rang’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, has attracted different reactions from viewers.

Some listeners have questioned the song's musical style, pointing to elements they believe resemble Qawwali. They feel that this style of fusion music may not suit a story based on Indian mythology.

Others have continued to discuss the song and its musical choices online. The debate has brought fresh attention to the film's soundtrack and Rahman's approach to composing music for a major mythological project.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer Join Hands for Ramayana

Another major highlight of the film is the collaboration between AR Rahman and renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

Rahman revealed that Zimmer had approached him about working together around 14 to 15 years ago, during the period associated with Slumdog Millionaire. However, the collaboration did not happen at that time.

The two composers are now working together on Ramayana. Rahman believes Zimmer's involvement will help the film reach audiences beyond India.

He praised producer Namit Malhotra for bringing Zimmer on board and said the collaboration could help international viewers see Ramayana as a global cinematic project rather than just another Indian film.

Ramayana Aims to Reach a Global Audience

The combination of Indian mythology, Rahman's music and Zimmer's international experience has created considerable interest in the film.

While the songs have received mixed reactions online, Rahman remains focused on his creative work. He believes musicians must continue to experiment instead of repeating their earlier successes.

With its ambitious scale and international collaboration, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is looking to connect with audiences in India and around the world.

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