Chennai, October 21: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has apologiesd for his verbal slip during a Dessehra celebration in Kolkata after a video of his speech went viral on social media. the actor clarified his intended message at the grand musical event and full-album launched of his upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai on wednesday.

The incident occured on October 20, 2026, when Rabir attended a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata alongside his Ramayana co-star Yash and others members of the film team. While speaking aboth the festival's significance, the actor accidentally used wording that suggested truth and goodness would eventually come to an end, inside of coveying their victory over evil.

His remarks quickly attracted attention online, with several social media users reacting to the unsual statement, praticularly because Ranbir Kapoor portary Lord Rama in the upcoming mythological epic. Adressing the incidence in Chennai event, Ranbir admitted that he had made a mistake and apologies for the confusion.

He clearified that he intended to say no matter how powerful the evil become truth, and goodness will untimately prevali. The actor reffered to his film Rockstar, composed by A. R. Rehman, while explaining his difficulty in expressing the intended messgae. He quote a line from the film's song "Jo bhi main kehna chachoon, barbaad kare alfaaz mere," before reiterating his apology.