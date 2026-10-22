Rashmika Mandanna Asked Vijay Deverakonda to Marry Her for a Year

Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved couples in the Telugu film industry. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple got married in February this year in the presence of their family members. Their relationship and wedding continue to attract attention from fans.

Following their marriage, the couple appeared together on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan. During the show, Vijay and Rashmika shared several interesting details about their love story, marriage proposal and relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda's Special Marriage Proposal

During the conversation, Vijay revealed that he initially struggled to plan a romantic proposal for Rashmika. He admitted that he was not very good at organising romantic moments but wanted to make sure Rashmika experienced a special memory before their wedding.

Vijay said he had planned to propose to Rashmika during their trip to Italy. However, he could not find the right ring and had to drop the plan.

Later, during the sangeet ceremony held before their wedding, Vijay finally proposed to Rashmika in front of their friends. He got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, creating a memorable moment for the couple.

Rashmika Asked Vijay to Marry Her First

The conversation became more interesting when the host asked who had proposed marriage first. Vijay revealed that Rashmika was the one who brought up the idea first.

He jokingly said that Rashmika had asked him nearly 100 times before he finally agreed to marry her. His comment made Rashmika laugh, and she admitted that she had spent almost a year trying to convince him to take their relationship to the next level.

Rashmika's candid response brought more laughter, with Vijay playfully defending himself by saying that he was not such a bad person and that he eventually agreed to her request.

Vijay and Rashmika Share Their Love Story

The couple's appearance on Koffee With Karan gave fans a closer look at their relationship and the experiences that led to their marriage. Their playful conversation about the proposal showed their comfortable bond and sense of humour.

Vijay and Rashmika's love story continues to interest fans, who enjoy hearing personal details about their relationship. Their latest revelations have once again drawn attention to the couple and their journey from co-stars to life partners.