Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Shalini's Return Upsets Ram Prasad

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 featured fresh drama after Shalini returned to the house from the secret room. Her comeback upset Jabardasth Ram Prasad, who questioned the decision to bring her back.

Shalini was previously shown as eliminated during the sixth week. However, she was sent to the secret room and later returned to the house.

Ram Prasad Disagrees With Shalini's Return

Ram Prasad expressed his displeasure over Shalini's comeback. He felt that eliminated contestants should leave the show instead of getting another chance.

His reaction created tension in the house, while Shalini had to face the other contestants after her return.

Shalini's Comeback Creates Drama

Shalini's return has added a new twist to the competition. Her comeback may also affect the relationships and strategies of the housemates. Viewers are now waiting to see how Shalini handles the situation and whether the disagreements continue in the upcoming episodes.