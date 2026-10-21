Prabhas much-anticipated period action drama fauzi has been postponed, with the makers yet to announce a fresh theatrical release date. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was earlier sechedule to arrive in cinema on December 3, 2026. Producer Y ravi Shanker confirmed the postponement at an event in september, according to media reports. Fauzi is among the major project in prabhas' upcoming lineup. Set against a pre-indipence historical backdrop, the film reportedly feature the actor as a soldire associated with the azad Hind Fauj. The story is describe as a period action drama, bringing together historical themes, action and fictional storytelling.

The film feature Imanvi as the femal lead. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, anupam Kher and Jaya Prada are also reported to play important role. Hanu Raghavapudi, known for the directing Sita Ramam, is leading the project, while Mythri Movie makers is backing the production. the release delay is intended to give the team additional time to complete the project. Producer Y Ravi Shankar has describe the film as a large-scale production and expressed confidence in Prabhas' look and the cinema expirence. however, the production house has not officially confirmed a replacement date. Recent reports have suggest that the makers could be targeting March 18, 2027, may also ne planned around Prabhas' birthday on October 23. These details remain unconfirmed, and fans are awaited an offical announcement.

With its period setting, prominent cast and collaboration between Parbhas and Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi has generated anticipation among Telugu cinema audience. The next offical update is expacted to clarify the film's release schedule. Until then, any new release date or teaser plan remains unconfirmed.