Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP ravi Kishan portrayed Lord Rama for the first time at Delhi's 'Ayodhya Ki RAmleela' during Dussehra celebration on October 20, 2026. His appearance in traditional attire attracted attention on social media, while his message urging young people to embrace spirituality became a key highlight of the event.

Ravi Kishan Makes His Debut as Lord Rama

Held at mavalankar Auditorium at the Consitution Club of India in New Delhi, the Rameela vrought episodes from the Ramayana to life as a part of the Dussehra celebrations. Ravi Kishan appeared as Lord Rama in traditional warrior attire, carrying a bow and arrow and making an entry on a grand chariot. For the actor, the performance marked an important milestone in his ossociation with Rameela. He revealed that although he had previously portrayed such as Lord Prashuram and Kevat, and played Mata Sita during his childhood, he had never played Lord Rama befor.

Kishan describe the opportunity as a privilege and expressed hope that he would do justice to the iconic character with Lord Rama's blessings.

Ravi Kishan Urges Youth to Embrace Spirituality

Beyond Hid performance, the actor used the occasion to share a message with young people. He encourage them to read about the lives and teachings of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, saying taht spirituality could provide strenght during challenging period in life. Krishan also recommended practising meditation for at leaste 30 minutes every day. Reflecting on his journey from a humble background to become a recognised actor and parlimentarian, he highlighted the importance of faith, cultural traditioms and spiritual values. His message also connected with the central theme of Dussehra: the victory of good over evil. He encourage people to overcome negative qualities within themselves and work towards a more compassionate society.

Ramleela Appearance Draws Attention Online

Photographs and videos of Krishan in the role criculated on social media, bringing futher attention to his performance. His portrayal also highlighted the continuing cultural significance from performed during the festive seasion. For Krishan, taking on the role of Lord Rama represented a new chapter in his long association with the tradition connection his childhood expriences with his career in cinema and public life.