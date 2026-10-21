Telangana Celebrates Dussehra with Traditional Energy

Dussehra was celebrated across Telangana on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with regilious energy and enthusiasm as families visited temples, performed traditional rituals and exchanged festive greetings. The festival, also know as Vijayadashami, marked the culmination of Navaratri celebrations and bought the people together to observe customs associated with the victory of good over evil. Temples across the state withnessed a large turnout of devotees, includeing women and childern, who offered special prayers to Goddess Durga and sought blessing for their families. Several households also observed traditional rituals, including Shami Puja, Ayudha Puja and Vehicle puja, as a part of the auspicious occasion.

In Hyderabad, the festive atmosphere was visible in neighbourhood, temples and public space. People exchanged greetings with friends, relatives and neighbours, while families gathered to celebrate the occassion. Traditional customs remained an important part of the festivities, reflecting the cultural significance of Dussehra in Telangana. One of the distinctive traditional observed during the festival was the exchange of Jammi tree leaves, which symbolise prosperity and goodwill. People shared the leaves with loved onces and elders as a gesture of respect and exchanged wishes for happiness and success in the coming year. The celebration also includes Ravana Dahan events, which represent the triumph of righteousness over evil. In Hyderabad, the traditional event at Ganesh ghat in Puranapul was among the planned public celebration for vijayadashmi.

Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravan and Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahaishasura. These stories gives the festival its enduring messgae of courage, righteousness and the umtimate victory of good over evil. As people marked the occasion through prayers, family gatherings and cutural traditions, Dussehra once again highlighted the importance of faith, togetherness and preserving regional custom across Telangana.