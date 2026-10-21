Venkatesh's AK47 Gets October 30 Release Day

Victory Venkatesh's upcoming Telugu film Adarsha Kutumbham - House No. 47 (AK47) is set to release in theater worldwide on October 30, 2026. The makers office announced the new release date on October 20, following multiple postponemens. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. The film marks first collobration between Venkatesh and Trivikram as actor and director. Although the filmmakers previously worked on the scripts of films featuring Venkatesh, this projects brings the two together in a new creative partnership.

The makers had eariler announced October 2 as the realese date before moving it to October 9. However, this film was posponed again, with the team subsequently conforming October 30 as the latest release date. Produced by Suryadevara Radhakrishna under the Haarika & hassine Creations banner, the film feature an ensemble cast comprising Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishor in Important roles. Dimple Hayathi appears in th special song Narayanamma, which was release as part of the film's promotion campaige. The technical crew including music composer Thama S, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, editor Navin Nooli and art director A.S. Prakash.

The teaser and previously released by song have offered a glimpse into the film's world, suggesting a combination of family emotions, humore and action. The promotional material has also generated intrest among fans eager to see Venkatesh and Trivikram collabration on full-length feature. With its October 30 release sechdule just ahead of the Diwali festivities, Aadarsha Kutumbham - House No. 47 is positioning itself as a family entertainer for the festive season. Audience will now be watching to see whether the latest release date remains unchanged and how the film perform at the box office.