Ranabaali Box Office: Vijay Deverkonda's Film Collects ₹36.9 Crore Worldwide in Opening Weekend

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandannan's period action drama Raanabali has collected a reported ₹36.9 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. Release in theaters on October 16, the film generated considerable intrest because of the lead pair's on-screen reunion and its historical storyline. However its box-office performance has shown signs of slowing down after a promising opening. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. The story is set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India and explores the themes of oppression, resistance and the struggle for justice. Hollywood actor Vosloo appears in a prominent role.

According to reports puplished on Monday 19 the film earned approximately ₹36.9 crore. Although Sunday brought some improvement, the overall collection figures suggest that the film will need sustained audience support in the coming days to maintain its theatrical run. The film also received mixed reactions from audiences. Some viewers has praised Vijays's performance and the production design, while others have criticised the slow narration and the execution of certain sequences. These differing opinion have contributed to thr discussion surrounding the film commerical prospects.

Meanwhile, filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga has prasied the film's historical ambition and the performance of its lead actor. Rashmika Mandanna has also spoken positively about Vijay's transformation into titular character, compering his complete immersion in the role with Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa. With the opening weekend completed, Ranabaali faces an important week at the box office. its weekday collection and audience response will help determine wheather the film mcan build momentum and achieve stronger commerical results.