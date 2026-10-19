Riteish Deshmukh Makes Telugu Debut with Ram Pothineni's RAPO23

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his Telugu cinema debut with RAPO23, an upcoming psychological action thriller starring Ram Pothineni. The makers offically welcome Riteish to the project on Monday, announcing taht a new shooting schedule ahs begun in Hyderabad. The film marks an important milestone for Ram Pothineni, who is taking on directing responsibilities for the first time while also playing the lead role. Actress Samyuktha has been at the female lead, while Riteish will reportedly appear in a key antagonist role Ram.

The film's production team shared a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse of the sets and Riteish's arrival. The clip also capture a warm moment between the two actors as Ram welcome Riteish to the team. However, the makers under wrape, adding to the curiosity surronding his Telugu debut. Produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner, RAPO23 is being developed as a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir world Ram plays a character named Veera, described by the makers as long-wolf figure. The film's technical team includes cinematography Thirunavukarasu, production designer A. S. Prakesh and music composer Sam CS Action sequences are being designed by experienced choreographers, including Peter Hein.

Riteish, who has worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema, is known for his versatility in comedy, drama and negative roles. His additional to the project brings a familiar Bollywood face into the Telugu film industry. With filming currently underway in Hyderabad, RAPO23 is attracting attention for its unusual combination of a first-time director, an estiablished Bollywood actor and an action-driven storyline. The film's offically title and futher release details are awaited.