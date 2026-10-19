Hyderabad is preparing for a major international showcase as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash gears up for its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. The event will take place at the David Greffen Theater inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The primere is expected to accommodate approximately 945 guests, including Hollywood personalities, filmmakers, international media represantative and members of the film industary. The screening willbe presented in 3D, offering attendees an opportunity to experience the film's larger-scale visual befor its theatrical release.

On the most distinctive feature of the event is its Diwali-inspire theme. guests have reportedly been request to wear traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearance. The dress them aims to bring Indian culture and the spirit of Diwalito an International audience. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by namit Malothra, the film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor potrays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, Yash appears as Ravan, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman. The Los Angeles premiere is expacted to attract International attention and introduce the film to audience and the industry representatives ahead of its release.

Hosting the screening at the Academy Museum also gives the production a prominent international platform. The first instalment is scheduled to release worlswide on November 5, 2026, While the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. With its stare-studded cast, 3D presentation premiere is shaping up to be a ambitious Indian production.