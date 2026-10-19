Hyderabad, October 19: Devotees are observing Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami with prayers and traditional rituals as Navratri celebrations reach their final days. This years, both occasions are observed on October 19 in the Hyderabad Panchang, as the lunar dates overlap. Durga Ashtami is an important day dedicated to Goddess Durga. Devotees visit temples. offer prayers and perform Kanya Pujan, a ritual inwhich young girls honoured as a symbols of the goddess. Many families also observe as fast and prepare traditional offerings as a part of the celebrations.

Maha Navami marks another significant day of Navatri. Devotees worship Godess Durga, perform special pujas and conducts haven as part og their religious observance, The day is assicoated with the vistory of good over evil and the important of faith and courage. The festival is celebrated in different ways accross India, with custome puja timings varying by region. In Hyderabad devotees are following local Panvchang timings and family traditions to observe the auspicious occasions.

Although the two occasions fall on the same calendar date in Hyderabad this year, the observance of rituals and there timings may different according to regional custom and local Panchang calucations. Devotees are advised to follow their family traditional and local temple schedules. Navratri is celebrated across India with different customes, including devotional music, dance and community gatherings. As the festival comes to an end, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami remind devotees of the importante of faith, courage and the triuph of good over evil.

The celebration will be followed by Vijayadashami, also known as Dusshera, which commemorates the victory of good evil and marks the culmination of the festive period.