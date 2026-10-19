Tiger Shroff Targeted in Juhu Firing Incident; Police Launched Investigation

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroffe was targeted in firing incidence in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor escape serious injury, while hid driver and a bystander were reportedly injured. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into incident. According to media reports, The incident occured near pushpa Narsee park also known as Jamnabai Nursary as Tiger Shroffe was leaving after playing footboll. Three unidentified men travelling on a motercycle allegedly opened fier at his car befor fleeing the scene.

Police teams have examined the location, collected forensic evidence and reviewed CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace their movements. reports indicate that multiple police teams are working on the case. The incidence drew futher attention after individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly took resposibility for the attack through social media post. However, police have not independely verified the claims, and the motive behind the firing remains under invistigation.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of celebrities in Mumbai. authorities to establish the identities of those involved and determine whether the attack was connects to organised criminal network. Futher details are expected as the investigation progresses.