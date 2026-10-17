Veteran Music Director Deva, Who Composed Pawan Kalyan's tholi Prema, Passes Away at 75

Veteran music composer Deva, popularlu known as "Thenisai Thendral," passed away in Chennai on October 17, 2026 at the age of 75. His demise marks the loss of a celebrated musician who made significant contribution to Tamil and Telugu cinema. Deva was widely recognised across south India film industries. During his career spanning several decades, he composed music for hundered of films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, earning appreciation for his versatility and distinctive musical style.

In Telugu cinema, Deva is particular rememberbad for composing the soundtrack of Pavan Kalyan's blockbuster romantic drama Tholi Prema. the film's music including Master, Chanti, Gharana Mogudu and Rowdy Alludu. In Tamil cinema, Deva delivered several popular soundtrack, including those for rajnikanth's Baashha, Annamalai, and Arunachalam. His compositions helped establish his reputation as one of the prominent music director of his generation. Devas contribution to Indian film music extended beyond hit songs, with his work spanning romantic melodies, energetic numbers and devotional compositions. His music continues to hold a special place among fans across generation.

Futher details regarding his final rites are awaited. His passing has left asmirers and the film fraternity mouring the loss of a respect musical talent.