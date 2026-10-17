Adarsha Kutumbham Likely to Release on October 30 aimed Repeated Dealay

Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas upcoming film Adarsha Kutumbham is reportedly eyeing October 30 as its next possible release date after missing multiple release deadlines. The repeted postponements have left fans waiting for an offical annoucement from the makers. The film was earlier expected to release on October 2 and October 9, but both dates passed without its arrival in theater. The latest buzz surrounding the projects suggests that the team may finally be preparing to announce a new release date.

The topic resurface during the success press meet of Jailer 2, where producer Naga Vamsi reportedly indicated that anew date had been finalised. He suggested that Venkatesh would announce the date along with the trailer after returning from Ooty, where the actor is shooting for january 12 Vidudala. The annoucement is expected around October 21 or 22. However October 30 could prove to be a competitive date at the box office, with Vishwak sen's cult and Nagarjuna-presented Itlu Arjun aslo reported line up for release. wheather these films retain their dates or shifts avoide a clash remain to be seen.

Despite the uncertainty, adarsha Kutumbam contunies to attract atteintion among telugu cinema audience. An offical confirmation from the makers is now awaited to put an end to speculation surrounding the film's theatrical release.