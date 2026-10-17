Durga Puja 2026: Festive Celebrations Begin Across india with Heartfelt Greetings

Durga Puja 2026 has begun as devotees across India Welcome Goddess Durga through prayers, elaborate decoration and cultural celebrations. The festival particularly celebrated on a grand scale in West Bengal, marks the victory of good over evil and honours the strength the divine feminine. The main celabration begun with Maha Shasthi on October 16 and continue through Vijayadashami on October 21. Kolkata has come alive with beautifully decorated pandals. artistic idols od Goddees Durga, Colourful lighting and the Traditional beat of the dhak.

Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja serves as a celebration of art, heritage and ommunity spirit, bringing people together to honour tradition and welcome the festivel season.

If you are looking for the perfect greeting to share this Durga Puja, here are some wishes to spread happiness and positivity.

Durga Puja 2026 Wishes and messages

1. May Goddees Durga bless you with strength, happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Durga Puja 2026!

2. May Maa Durga Puja remove all obstacles from your life and fill your days with peace, love and positivity.

3. Wishing you and your faimly a blessed Durga Puja filled with devotion, joy and countless beautiful moments.

4. May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga brings new hope,courage and prosperity into your life. Subho Durga Puja!

5. May this auspicious festival inspire you to overcome every challenges and welcome new beggining with confidence.

6. May Maa Durga protect your family, fulfil your dreams and bring happiness to your home. Happy Durga Puja.

Short Durga Puja wishes for Whatsaap and Social Media

1. Shubho Durga Puja! May Maa Durga bless you always.

2. Celebrate the spirite of strength, devotion and goodness. Happy Durga Puja!

3. May your life shine with happiness and divine blessings.

4. Wishing you peace, prosperity and a joyful Durga Puja.

As devotees welcome the blessings of Maa Durga, the festival serves as a reminder that courage, faith and goodness can overcome every challenge. May thid Durga Puja bring happiness, harmony and prosperity to everyone.