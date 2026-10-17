Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta Join Hands For Untitled Romantic Thriller

The upcoming untitled romantic thriller starring Jhanvi kapoor, Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta has officially begun filming in Nainital, Uttarakhand. director Umesh Bist, the film has already generated interest with its intriguing storyline centered on love, obsession and complicated relationship. According to reports, the film revolves around to women who become obsessed with the same man, setting the stage for an intense romantic thriller. However, the makers have not yet revealed the film's title, character details and complete cast.

The project is backed by Ekkta Kapoor's Balaji Motion picture and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment. Director

Umesh Bist is known for projects such as Pagglait and gyaarah Gyaarah. the film bring together Jhanvi Kapoor's and Sreeleela for an intersting on-screen collabration, with Siddharth Gupta taking on a key role. With shoorting now underway, audiences will be looking forward to futher update about the cast, storyline and release date.