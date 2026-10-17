Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Ram Prasad Becomes Captain, Trigun Sparks Controversy

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 featured heated arguments, challenging tasks and unexpected twists. Trigun's move during a team task angered Shiva Kumar and other housemates. Meanwhile, Ram Prasad won the captaincy task and became the new captain of the house.

Naresh Teases Debjani

In the episode, Naresh applied turmeric to Dakshi's injured hand. He later playfully applied some turmeric to her forehead, which upset Debjani.

Naresh continued teasing her, while Varshini joked that girls sometimes get upset over small things. The incident added a lighter moment to the episode.

Trigun's Move Angers Housemates

Bigg Boss introduced the final team task, titled 'Samaranki Sai'. Contestants had to collect a ball from a mud pit and place it in a designated box to earn points.

During the third round, Shiva Kumar helped Trigun. However, Trigun handed the ball to Aman, helping him score points for his team.

Shiva Kumar became angry with Trigun, accusing him of breaking their agreement. Rohit and Shalini also criticised Trigun and Sudhir over their gameplay. Their arguments created tension inside the house.

Ram Prasad Wins Captaincy Task

Following the team task, seven contestants qualified for the captaincy competition: Mukesh, Vamsi, Varshini, Shiva Kumar, Ram Prasad, Aman and Jhansi.

In the final challenge, contestants had to hold onto handles fixed to a wall and remain suspended for as long as possible. One by one, contestants tried to eliminate their rivals.

The competition eventually came down to Mukesh and Ram Prasad. Ram Prasad displayed determination and lasted until the end, winning the task and becoming the new captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house.

The episode ended with tensions among the contestants and Ram Prasad celebrating his captaincy victory.