Heavy Rain Likely Today, August 8 in Hyderabad Aug 07, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain across Telangana over the next two days, issuing a Yellow Alert for Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9.

Hosa Brings a Fresh Take on South Indian Cuisine to Hyderabad Aug 07, 2026 Hyderabad’s food scene has a new destination for lovers of South Indian cuisine.

Heavy Rain alert From August 7 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Aug 06, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forecasting light to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the...

Manam Chocolate Opens Unique Beverage Bar Inside Its Hyderabad Karkhana Aug 06, 2026 Hyderabad has a new destination for chocolate lovers with the launch of the Manam Chocolate Beverage Bar at the award-winning Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad's Heritage Meets Coffee: Roastery's New 15th Cafe is Inspired by Taramati Baradari Aug 05, 2026 Hyderabad's vibrant cafe culture has just got a new landmark.

Burma Burma Introduces Limited-Edition 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma' Menu Aug 02, 2026 Burma Burma has launched a special limited-edition menu, 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma', celebrating the rich tea shop culture of Myanmar.

One Ticket for Hyderabad Metro and TGSRTC Buses Soon? Aug 01, 2026 Hyderabad commuters could soon enjoy a more convenient public transport experience as the Telangana government is considering a single-ticket system for both Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana State...

Film Producer Arrested in Gold Investment Fraud Case Pursued by Advocate Nagurbabu N Aug 01, 2026 Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, has arrested a film producer in connection with an alleged gold investment fraud case.

Hyderabad Airport Gets ACI Level 5 Accreditation Jul 31, 2026 Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received a major international recognition by securing the prestigious Level 5 Accreditation under the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation...

Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy Dies After Cardiac Arrest Jul 31, 2026 Former BRS MLA and senior Telangana leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passed away in the early hours of Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 52 years old.

Telangana Heavy Rain alert on July 30 and July 31 Jul 30, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for Telangana, predicting widespread rainfall across the state on July 30 and continued rain activity on July 31.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: 7,437 Vacancies Announced Jul 30, 2026 The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has officially launched the 2026 recruitment drive, announcing 7,437 vacancies across multiple government departments.

Telangana Rain alert for Today, Tomorrow; July 29, 30 Jul 29, 2026 Several parts of Telangana are expected to receive widespread rainfall as a severe weather system continues to influence conditions across the state.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: RCMU, Rotary Club Plant 527 Saplings Under Project Dhanyavaad Jul 27, 2026 Commemorating the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Rotaract Club of Mahindra University (RCMU), with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD), organised a large-...

Telangana High Court Orders Removal of 200+ Videos in Advocate Nagurbabu N's Writ Jul 25, 2026 In a significant order upholding the privacy and dignity of victims of sexual offences, the Telangana High Court has directed the immediate removal of more than 200 digital publications disclosing...

Telangana Rains to Return From July 26 Jul 25, 2026 After experiencing several days of mostly dry weather, Telangana is expected to see a fresh spell of rainfall beginning Sunday, July 26.

NEET Protest Continues in Telangana on July 24 Jul 24, 2026 The protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak gathered momentum across Telangana on Friday, July 24, with student organisations continuing demonstrations, observing an education bandh, and...

Hyderabad Schools Holiday Today Due to Bandh; July 24 Jul 24, 2026 Several schools and colleges in Hyderabad remained closed on Friday, July 24, following a statewide bandh call by student organisations protesting issues related to the education sector and recent...

Hyderabad Airport Introduces 24/7 Premium Taxi Service Jul 23, 2026 Passengers travelling through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, can now enjoy a dedicated premium taxi service designed to provide convenient and reliable transportation to destinations...

HYDRAA Chief AV Ranganath Stopped at Telangana High Court Gate Jul 21, 2026 HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath had an unexpected experience at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday after he was reportedly stopped from entering through one of the court's designated gates.

Rotary Club of Lake District Plants 150+ Saplings at E-City Lake to Boost Green Cover Jul 20, 2026 Hyderabad: Marking Environment Day, the Rotary Club of Lake District organized a tree plantation drive at E-City Lake in Raviryala as part of efforts to support the lake's redevelopment and improve...

Vishnu Manchu Visits Medak to Promote Regional Tourism Jul 19, 2026 Medak, Telangana: Actor Vishnu Manchu recently completed an immersive day-long visit to Medak district, responding to an invitation from District Collector Smt. Pratima Singh Garu.

Delayed Rainfall Impacts Telangana Farm Activity Jul 17, 2026 Unseasonal delays in the monsoon have significantly affected agricultural activity across Telangana, with farmers postponing sowing operations due to insufficient rainfall.

Telangana Bonalu Festival 2026 Starts at Golconda Fort Jul 16, 2026 The famous Bonalu festival in Telangana is all set to begin with the traditional first puja at the historic Jagadambika Ellamma Mahankali Temple located inside the iconic Golconda Fort.

Telangana to Introduce Permanent Residence Certificate Amid SIR Row Jul 14, 2026 The Telangana government is reportedly considering the introduction of a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) system, similar to the one followed in Karnataka.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana Till July 20 Jul 14, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and scattered rainfall in several districts over the coming week.

Man Enters Hyderabad's Lulu Mall With Gun, Triggers Security Scare Jul 14, 2026 A security lapse at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall in Kukatpally has raised serious concerns after a man allegedly entered the shopping complex carrying a licensed revolver, prompting police action and...

NRI Techie Ravishankar Mutha, 38, Dies of Heart-Attack in US Jul 13, 2026 The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora.

Telangana Schools Bandh on July 10 Jul 10, 2026 Several student organisations in Telangana have announced a statewide education bandh on Friday, Today, July 10, demanding immediate action from the state government on a range of education-related...

Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana for Next 7 Days Jul 09, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next seven days.

How Aakhol is Bringing the Authentic Taste of Assam to Hyderabad Jul 08, 2026 For years, Alpaxee missed the simple, comforting flavours of home.

Should You Buy a Flat in Hyderabad in 2026? Jul 08, 2026 Many homebuyers in Hyderabad are asking the same question in 2026: Should I buy an apartment now or wait for prices to come down? While some believe property rates will fall in the coming months,...

Hyderabad's Fasiha Nauman Chases Miss Universe 2026 Dream Jul 06, 2026 Hyderabad's Fasiha Nauman is all set to compete at the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant after being crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026.

Chicken Prices Rise to Rs 360 Per Kg Jul 06, 2026 Chicken prices have increased significantly over the past week, making it difficult for many middle-class and low-income families to afford their regular purchases.

Sign Laban Makes Hyderabad Debut, Heroine Rashi Singh Launches Egyptian Desert Jul 06, 2026 Sign Laban, India's first Egyptian dessert brand, made a grand entry into Hyderabad by inaugurating three outlets simultaneously at Begumpet, Lakdikapul, and Malakpet, marking a significant milestone...

Telangana to Receive Heavy Rains for Next Few Days Jul 05, 2026 Many parts of Telangana have received light to moderate rainfall over the last few days. The weather department has now predicted that rain activity will increase across the state in the coming days.

World Biryani Day: Celebrating Hyderabad’s Iconic Dish Jul 05, 2026 Hyderabad is widely recognized for its historic landmarks, royal heritage, and vibrant culture. Among its many attractions, one dish stands out as a symbol of the city's identity—Hyderabadi Biryani.

Baan Phadthai: A Slice of Bangkok in Hyderabad Jul 04, 2026 Hyderabad's thriving food scene has added another international feather to its cap with the arrival of Baan Phadthai, the Bangkok-based Thai restaurant that has been featured on the Michelin Guide...

Heavy Rain in Telangana for Next Two Days Jul 04, 2026 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: 5,000 Jobs Approved Jul 04, 2026 The Telangana government has given the green signal to recruit 5,000 police personnel, creating a significant employment opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Rain Alert Till July 8 Jul 02, 2026 People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect widespread rainfall over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the...