Telangana
Aug 07, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain across Telangana over the next two days, issuing a Yellow Alert for Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9.
Aug 07, 2026
Hyderabad’s food scene has a new destination for lovers of South Indian cuisine.
Aug 06, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forecasting light to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the...
Aug 06, 2026
Hyderabad has a new destination for chocolate lovers with the launch of the Manam Chocolate Beverage Bar at the award-winning Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Banjara Hills.
Aug 05, 2026
Hyderabad's vibrant cafe culture has just got a new landmark.
Aug 02, 2026
Burma Burma has launched a special limited-edition menu, 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma', celebrating the rich tea shop culture of Myanmar.
Aug 01, 2026
Hyderabad commuters could soon enjoy a more convenient public transport experience as the Telangana government is considering a single-ticket system for both Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana State...
Aug 01, 2026
Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, has arrested a film producer in connection with an alleged gold investment fraud case.
Jul 31, 2026
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has received a major international recognition by securing the prestigious Level 5 Accreditation under the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation...
Jul 31, 2026
Former BRS MLA and senior Telangana leader Peddi Sudarshan Reddy passed away in the early hours of Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 52 years old.
Jul 30, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for Telangana, predicting widespread rainfall across the state on July 30 and continued rain activity on July 31.
Jul 30, 2026
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has officially launched the 2026 recruitment drive, announcing 7,437 vacancies across multiple government departments.
Jul 29, 2026
Several parts of Telangana are expected to receive widespread rainfall as a severe weather system continues to influence conditions across the state.
Jul 27, 2026
Commemorating the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Rotaract Club of Mahindra University (RCMU), with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD), organised a large-...
Jul 25, 2026
In a significant order upholding the privacy and dignity of victims of sexual offences, the Telangana High Court has directed the immediate removal of more than 200 digital publications disclosing...
Jul 25, 2026
After experiencing several days of mostly dry weather, Telangana is expected to see a fresh spell of rainfall beginning Sunday, July 26.
Jul 24, 2026
The protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak gathered momentum across Telangana on Friday, July 24, with student organisations continuing demonstrations, observing an education bandh, and...
Jul 24, 2026
Several schools and colleges in Hyderabad remained closed on Friday, July 24, following a statewide bandh call by student organisations protesting issues related to the education sector and recent...
Jul 23, 2026
Passengers travelling through Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, can now enjoy a dedicated premium taxi service designed to provide convenient and reliable transportation to destinations...
Jul 21, 2026
HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath had an unexpected experience at the Telangana High Court on Tuesday after he was reportedly stopped from entering through one of the court's designated gates.
Jul 20, 2026
Hyderabad: Marking Environment Day, the Rotary Club of Lake District organized a tree plantation drive at E-City Lake in Raviryala as part of efforts to support the lake's redevelopment and improve...
Jul 19, 2026
Medak, Telangana: Actor Vishnu Manchu recently completed an immersive day-long visit to Medak district, responding to an invitation from District Collector Smt. Pratima Singh Garu.
Jul 17, 2026
Unseasonal delays in the monsoon have significantly affected agricultural activity across Telangana, with farmers postponing sowing operations due to insufficient rainfall.
Jul 16, 2026
The famous Bonalu festival in Telangana is all set to begin with the traditional first puja at the historic Jagadambika Ellamma Mahankali Temple located inside the iconic Golconda Fort.
Jul 14, 2026
The Telangana government is reportedly considering the introduction of a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) system, similar to the one followed in Karnataka.
Jul 14, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and scattered rainfall in several districts over the coming week.
Jul 14, 2026
A security lapse at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall in Kukatpally has raised serious concerns after a man allegedly entered the shopping complex carrying a licensed revolver, prompting police action and...
Jul 13, 2026
The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora.
Jul 10, 2026
Several student organisations in Telangana have announced a statewide education bandh on Friday, Today, July 10, demanding immediate action from the state government on a range of education-related...
Jul 09, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next seven days.
Jul 08, 2026
For years, Alpaxee missed the simple, comforting flavours of home.
Jul 08, 2026
Many homebuyers in Hyderabad are asking the same question in 2026: Should I buy an apartment now or wait for prices to come down? While some believe property rates will fall in the coming months,...
Jul 06, 2026
Hyderabad's Fasiha Nauman is all set to compete at the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant after being crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026.
Jul 06, 2026
Chicken prices have increased significantly over the past week, making it difficult for many middle-class and low-income families to afford their regular purchases.
Jul 06, 2026
Sign Laban, India's first Egyptian dessert brand, made a grand entry into Hyderabad by inaugurating three outlets simultaneously at Begumpet, Lakdikapul, and Malakpet, marking a significant milestone...
Jul 05, 2026
Many parts of Telangana have received light to moderate rainfall over the last few days. The weather department has now predicted that rain activity will increase across the state in the coming days.
Jul 05, 2026
Hyderabad is widely recognized for its historic landmarks, royal heritage, and vibrant culture. Among its many attractions, one dish stands out as a symbol of the city's identity—Hyderabadi Biryani.
Jul 04, 2026
Hyderabad's thriving food scene has added another international feather to its cap with the arrival of Baan Phadthai, the Bangkok-based Thai restaurant that has been featured on the Michelin Guide...
Jul 04, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.
Jul 04, 2026
The Telangana government has given the green signal to recruit 5,000 police personnel, creating a significant employment opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs.
Jul 02, 2026
People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect widespread rainfall over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over the...
Jul 01, 2026
The Telangana government has announced the formation of the new governing board for the Yadagirigutta Temple, appointing a chairman along with several members to oversee the administration of the...
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