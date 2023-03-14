Telangana
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: A day ahead of her second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, the BRS MLC K Kavitha will hold a round-table discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill in the national capital...
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city commissioner CV Anand transferred the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam’s paper leak case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made elaborate arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations - 2023 which will commence from Wednesday, March 15 and...
Mar 14, 2023
Hyderabad: Stressing the need to strengthen the medical devices industry in India, Industries Minister K.T.
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police as she attempted to highlight the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by staging a...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Nampally sessions court on Tuesday sent the nine persons who were accused in connection with the alleged question paper leak of a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam to...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Shocking facts have come to light during the questioning of P Praveen Kumar the alleged mastermind behind the suspected leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC) paper...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: Large-scale protests erupted in the city on Tuesday, by student union groups after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case was exposed.
Mar 14, 2023
Voices of voices are being heard in local BJP circles. The controversy over inappropriate comments made by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on BRS MLC Kalvakuntla has created a furore in the saffron...
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: A day before BRS leader K Kavitha’s second round of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Butchibabu Gorantla, alleged to be a former auditor of Kavitha in the Delhi...
Mar 13, 2023
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to release the five NRIs from Rajanna Sircilla who have been lodged in Dubai jail.
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to not proceed with its investigation into the alleged criminal conspiracy behind an attempt to poach BRS MLAs by the BJP.
Mar 13, 2023
Telangana is going to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers from Wednesday to Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for a few...
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad: Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) a registered non-profit organisation has today organised a mega blood donation camp at Kings Palace, Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad.
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have launched an investigation into the ‘leak’ of a question paper of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam on Sunday.
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taken to AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli after he complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday.
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad/Kolkata: In yet another stone-pelting incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal on Saturday.
Mar 12, 2023
Hyderabad: A day after posters against the political turncoats to BJP surfaced in Hyderabad, ano
Mar 12, 2023
BRS party leaders filed a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments on MLC Kavitha. The complaints are being lodged against Sanjya across the state.
Mar 12, 2023
The written exam for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday has been postponed due to suspected hacking of question...
Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: You have heard about how the groom’s families called off the wedding at the last minute by raising their dowry demands but in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem, a wedding was abruptly...
Mar 11, 2023
New Delhi: The BRS party MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 9 hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday. The BRS...
Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, posters featuring political turncoats...
Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on Sunday.
Mar 11, 2023
Hyderabad: Taking suo moto cognizance of Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s controversial remarks over the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Police case, the Telangana State Commission for Women...
Mar 11, 2023
BRS leaders burnt an effigy of BJP Telangana state unit president Bandi Sanjay in front of the party office in Hyderabad.
Mar 11, 2023
The most popular tourist destination, Ramoji Film City (RFC) has opened a special offer to women who visit the place this month.
Mar 11, 2023
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join BJP. He is already in touch with the BJP top leadership.
Mar 11, 2023
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.
Mar 10, 2023
Responding to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to MLC Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor police case , his father and Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao said...
Mar 10, 2023
Addressing a joint meeting of Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the State Executive body at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, the party president K Chandrashekhar...
Mar 10, 2023
Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any action against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.
Mar 10, 2023
Now there is no need to visit the department or ministry to update the information on any necessary documents. Earlier, if you were updating the address on your Aadhaar Card and it would be mandatory...
Mar 10, 2023
Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas (TPAD), with blessings from the Telugu community of DFW and nationally recognized by the government of Telangana for hosting the biggest Bathukamma outside the...
Mar 10, 2023
The time and date have been finalized for the inauguration of the new Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, who oversaw the work of the...
Mar 10, 2023
Telangana is in the grip of political heat with the elections coming up. The leader of BRS and BJP seem to be clashing over one reason or the other.
Mar 10, 2023
Mahabubabad: 36 girls fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBV) residential school in Dharmanna Colony of Mahabubabad district on Thursday.
Mar 10, 2023
The summer has just begun in parts of the country. And Hyderabad has been witnessing extreme heatwave conditions.
Mar 10, 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) visited the new Telangana Secretariat on Friday.
Mar 10, 2023
The US Consulate Hyderabad has announced that they are moving to a state-of-the art consulate building at Nanakramguda on March 20. The consular services will be moved to the new campus from...
Mar 10, 2023
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions at RTC crossroads between Indira Park and VST for the next three months. Due to the construction of a steel bridge in the area, the...
