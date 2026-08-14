Eid Milad 2026 Date: Rabi ul Awwal Begins on August 15

The date for Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 has been announced following the monthly moon-sighting meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13.

The Central Moon Sighting Committee of the Sadar Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan confirmed that the crescent marking the beginning of Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH was not sighted in Hyderabad. The meeting took place at Hussaini Building in Mozam Jahi Market under the supervision of Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri Sajjad Pasha.

According to the committee, cloudy conditions in Hyderabad made the crescent difficult to observe. Reports from other places, including Adilabad, Kapra and Nanded, were also considered. However, no reliable sighting of the new moon was reported from these locations.

Following the available reports, the committee declared Friday, August 14, as the 30th day of Safar al-Muzaffar. As a result, Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH will begin on Saturday, August 15.

The moon-sighting gathering was attended by several Islamic scholars and members of the committee. Among those present were Mufti Zaleel Ahmed, Syed Mahmood Badshah Qadri, Mufti Sagheer Ahmed Naqshbandi, Syed Zahiruddin Ali Sufi Qadri and Syed Shamsuddin Ahmed Qadri Shatari Kamal Pasha, along with other scholars.

With the beginning of Rabi ul Awwal confirmed for August 15, the committee announced that Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Wednesday, August 26, corresponding to 12 Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH.

The announcement provides clarity on the date of the important Islamic occasion, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad.