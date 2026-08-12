Priyanka Hit-and-Run Case: Father Demands Strict Punishment

The father of postgraduate medical student Priyanka, who died after a road accident in Andhra Pradesh, has demanded severe punishment for those responsible for her death.

Priyanka, 29, died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Her body was taken to Gandhi Government Hospital, where a postmortem examination was conducted on Monday.

Family Demands Justice

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka’s father Venkatesh expressed deep grief over the loss of his daughter and called for the strictest possible action against the accused.

He said the family was devastated by her death and hoped that the legal proceedings would ensure justice. He also appealed for strong punishment so that other families do not have to experience a similar tragedy.

What Happened in the Accident?

The accident reportedly took place on August 6 near a shopping mall in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh. Priyanka was travelling on a motorcycle with another postgraduate medical student when a car allegedly struck them.

The driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision. Priyanka suffered serious injuries and was initially treated at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Despite treatment, she died on August 9.

Support for Priyanka’s Family

Priyanka’s death has drawn support from political leaders in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and former Congress MLA SAA Sampath Kumar paid their respects to Priyanka at Gandhi Hospital and met her grieving parents. Srihari said the Telangana government would provide assistance to the family.

The family later took Priyanka’s mortal remains to Eklaspur village in Gadwal district, her native place.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹20 lakh for the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister said the accused had been arrested and sent to judicial custody. He also directed officials to take strict action in accordance with the law.

The case has renewed concerns over road safety, drunk driving and hit-and-run incidents, with Priyanka’s family now seeking justice for her untimely death.

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