Traffic DCP’s Daughter Dies in Road Accident

A 24-year-old woman, identified as Afeefa, the daughter of Vijayawada Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sheikh Shireen Begum, died in a road accident near Etukuru Bypass in Guntur district on Sunday. Four others who were travelling with her were injured in the crash.

According to reports, Afeefa regularly visited a gym in Tadepalli. She had become acquainted with the gym owner Ruthvik and fellow members Vamsi, Sudheer and Avinash. The five friends reportedly left Vijayawada in a car on Sunday to visit Chirala beach.

The accident occurred while they were travelling along the highway near Etukuru Bypass. A ration transport lorry belonging to the government Civil Supplies Department was travelling ahead of their car. The lorry driver reportedly applied the brakes suddenly, following which the car behind it lost control and crashed into the lorry and the road divider.

Avinash, Sudheer, Vamsi and Ruthvik sustained injuries in the accident. Afeefa, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, suffered severe injuries and died at the spot.

Local residents who witnessed the accident alerted the police and helped shift the injured to a private hospital located near the highway. After receiving information about the crash, DCP Shireen Begum reached the hospital. She reportedly collapsed after learning that her daughter had died and was subsequently provided medical treatment before being shifted to a private hospital in Vijayawada for further care.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Afeefa's body before it was handed over to her family members.

Nallapadu Circle Inspector Bhaskar has registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

YS Jagan Expresses Condolences

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Afeefa's death.

In a statement, Jagan described the incident near the Etukuru Bypass as deeply distressing and offered his condolences to DCP Shireen Begum and her family. He also prayed for Afeefa's soul to rest in peace.