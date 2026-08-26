Sadhik Khan Arrest: What Police Found In The Investigation

The investigation into the Sadhik Khan case has opened up several disturbing claims surrounding the deaths of a Kakinada family and the earlier death of Soujanya’s husband, Jagadeesh Reddy. What initially appeared to be a family suicide case later turned into a wider criminal investigation after police recovered alleged suicide notes containing serious accusations against the rifle-shooting coach.

Police have since arrested Sadhik Khan in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Investigators are now examining allegations of harassment, blackmail, financial interference and the suspected poisoning of Jagadeesh Reddy. Authorities are also trying to establish whether Khan had similar interactions with other women connected to his shooting academy.

The Investigation Took A Major Turn

According to the investigation, Khan allegedly developed a close association with Soujanya after becoming acquainted with her family through her son's rifle-shooting training.

Following the death of Jagadeesh Reddy, allegations surfaced that Khan allegedly became increasingly involved in Soujanya's personal and family affairs. The allegations against him include harassment, threats, blackmail and attempts to gain control over property and financial assets.

Soujanya's alleged suicide note reportedly accused Khan of being responsible for her husband's death and of continuing to threaten and pressure her afterwards. Police are treating these claims as part of the investigation and are working to establish whether they are supported by independent evidence.

Police Followed His Trail After He Went Missing

Investigators reportedly faced a difficult task after Khan disappeared following the deaths of Soujanya, her parents and the subsequent discovery of the allegations against him.

Police examined call records, digital evidence and the movements of people connected to Khan. His contacts within the shooting fraternity eventually became important to the investigation.

According to reports, Khan allegedly left behind his own mobile phones before going on the run. Investigators subsequently followed communication trails and information obtained from people who had been in contact with him.

His movements reportedly took him through several locations before he reached Meerut. A special police team eventually located him near the Nauchandi Police Station area in Meerut on August 22 and took him into custody with the assistance of Uttar Pradesh Police.

He was later brought back to Andhra Pradesh after police obtained a transit warrant from a Meerut court.

Jagadeesh Reddy's Death Under Fresh Scrutiny

One of the most serious aspects of the investigation concerns the death of Jagadeesh Reddy.

Family members had reportedly believed that Jagadeesh had died following a prolonged period of illness. Reports indicate that he had experienced health problems for months and had undergone treatment in both Kakinada and Hyderabad.

However, after the alleged suicide note surfaced, questions were raised about whether his death was actually connected to foul play.

Soujanya reportedly alleged that Khan had administered a poisonous substance to her husband. Jagadeesh Reddy's family subsequently approached the police, prompting investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are now examining medical records, digital evidence, call data and other material to determine whether the allegation can be substantiated. At present, Khan's alleged role in Jagadeesh Reddy's death remains a matter under investigation.

Allegations Of Control, Threats And Blackmail

The alleged suicide notes and complaints have brought several other claims to the attention of investigators.

According to reports, Khan was accused of threatening Soujanya and her family, interfering in their financial affairs and attempting to exercise control over valuables, bank accounts and property-related documents.

The family also alleged that Khan continued to maintain contact with Soujanya after her husband's death and allegedly used threats and pressure against her.

Police are examining these allegations along with claims that Khan may have attempted to influence important decisions concerning Soujanya and her family. Investigators are reportedly analysing bank transactions, mobile phones, CCTV footage, call records and medical documents to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Did Khan Approach Other Women Through His Academy?

The investigation is not limited to the Soujanya case.

Police are reportedly looking into whether Khan had established similar relationships with other women whose children attended shooting classes.

Some mothers have reportedly claimed that Khan initially interacted with them because their children were enrolled for training. Conversations allegedly began with discussions about classes, schedules or other academy-related matters before becoming more personal.

Some women also reportedly alleged that he followed their social-media accounts and interacted with their posts. A few said they eventually stopped sending their children to the academy because they were uncomfortable with his behaviour.

These accounts are now being examined as investigators try to determine whether there was a broader pattern in Khan's interactions with women.

A Case With Several Unanswered Questions

The Sadhik Khan case has now expanded far beyond the deaths of three members of one family.

Investigators are attempting to establish the sequence of events surrounding Jagadeesh Reddy's death, determine what led Soujanya and her parents to take the extreme step, and verify the allegations contained in the alleged suicide notes.

Police are also examining Khan's financial dealings, phone records, movements and interactions with people connected to the family.

While several serious accusations have emerged, the allegations against Khan still have to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings. The evidence being gathered by police will determine whether the claims made against him can be proved.