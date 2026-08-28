Hyderabad Woman Nikitha Murder Case: Main Accused in Agra

The main accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Hyderabad woman Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in Maryland, USA, has been taken into custody in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, was traced during the investigation of a cheating case registered by the Lalguda police in Hyderabad.

A team from the Lalguda police travelled to Agra after receiving information that Sharma was staying in an apartment there. The police reportedly took him into custody from the flat.

Nikitha Godishala Murder Case

Nikitha had been working in the United States as a Data and Strategy Analyst for around four years. She was reported missing on January 2. Her body was later found with stab injuries inside the apartment of her former roommate, Arjun Sharma, in Columbia, Maryland.

According to Howard County police, Nikitha was killed on the evening of December 31, 2025.

After the alleged murder, Sharma left the US and came to India. American authorities later filed first- and second-degree murder charges against him and issued an arrest warrant.

Hyderabad Police Cheating Case

Nikitha's father, Anand Godishala, had approached Hyderabad police in April with a complaint against Sharma. He alleged that Sharma lost his job around August or September 2025 and later borrowed a large amount of money from Nikitha and her family.

The complaint alleged that the money was not returned and that the family was cheated.

While investigating this case, the Lalguda police team found information about Sharma's location in Agra and went there to trace him.

Accused Produced Before Delhi Court

Since Sharma was also wanted in connection with the murder case in the US and had a non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him, the Hyderabad police informed the central agencies after taking him into custody.

He was subsequently produced before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. The court remanded him on August 25.

The arrest is being seen as an important development in the investigation into Nikitha's death. Her family has reportedly welcomed the development and expressed hope that the case will now move forward.