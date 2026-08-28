Hyderabad Water Cut on August 29: Check Affected Areas

Several parts of Hyderabad will face a temporary water supply problem from Saturday, August 29. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a 24-hour interruption due to ongoing pipeline work.

The water supply is expected to be affected from 10 am on August 29 until 10 am on August 30.

Areas Affected by Water Cut

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad may not receive regular drinking water during this period. The affected areas include:

Shastripuram

Bandlaguda

Shamshabad

Madhuban

Durga Nagar

Suleman Nagar

PDP

Golden Heights

Attapur

Kismatpur

9 Number

Allabanda

Bhojagutta

Gandhanguda

Prasanna Nagar

Jubilee Hills

Tattikhana

Gachibowli

Madhapur

People living in these areas are advised to keep enough water available for essential household needs before the supply interruption begins.

Reason for the Water Supply Shutdown

According to the HMWSSB, the interruption is necessary because of pipeline junction work at Bandlaguda X Road. The maintenance activity is expected to take around 24 hours.

Residents may experience low pressure or a complete interruption of water supply while the work is underway.

When Will Water Supply Return?

The water board has said that normal supply is likely to resume by 10 am on Sunday, August 30.

Residents have been asked to use the water available to them carefully during the shutdown. They should also follow any further updates issued by the HMWSSB regarding the work and restoration of supply.