Hyderabad Student Dies by Suicide in Texas, USA

A tragic incident involving a young man from Hyderabad has brought fresh concern among the Telugu NRI community in the United States. Naga Bhairava Sai Pradeep, a Hyderabad native who was pursuing higher education in the US, died by suicide in Texas.

According to information shared by his family, the incident took place after he reportedly faced disappointment in a personal relationship. Earlier reports had linked his death to financial difficulties, but his family has given a different account of what may have led to the tragedy.

Sai Pradeep Moved to the US in 2024

Sai Pradeep travelled to the United States in 2024 to pursue a master's degree at the Anderson University of Business. He was staying in Texas with his elder brother, who is employed as a software engineer.

Pradeep was originally from Dammaiguda in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

Before moving to the US, he completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in India. He later secured a job that reportedly paid around ₹1.5 lakh per month.

Despite having a stable career, Pradeep wanted to continue his education and build better opportunities for his future. This led him to pursue higher studies in the US.

Family Gives Different Account

Initial reports suggested that financial pressure may have been a factor in his death. However, his family has reportedly said that the situation was connected to a personal relationship.

According to the family's account, Pradeep had developed feelings for a woman from Siddipet whom he reportedly met while working. He is said to have expressed his feelings to her, but did not receive the response he had hoped for.

The family stated that Pradeep tried contacting her several times on August 21. When he was unable to reach her, he reportedly took his own life at his apartment in Texas.

Family and Community Shocked

The death has left Pradeep's family and people who knew him deeply saddened. He had moved abroad with plans to continue his education and work towards a better future.

His death also highlights the emotional difficulties that young students and professionals living away from home can sometimes face. Friends, relatives and community members are mourning the loss of the young Hyderabad native.

While the family has shared its account of the circumstances, the exact details surrounding the death remain a matter for the relevant authorities. Reports about the incident should therefore be treated carefully until official information is available.