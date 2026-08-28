Toxic Controversy: Geetu Mohandas’ Old Interview Goes Viral

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened with strong box-office numbers, but the film has received mixed reactions from audiences and critics.

Amid the discussions, an old interview clip of director Geetu Mohandas has gone viral on social media. In the video, she talks about her filmmaking process and explains that she does not always follow a fixed script while making a film.

Her comments have now attracted attention from Toxic viewers. Some social media users are connecting her filmmaking approach with the film’s narrative and screenplay.

The viral clip has also led to memes and criticism on social media. While some viewers have defended the director’s creative style, others have questioned the film’s execution.

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. With the weekend ahead, the film’s box-office performance will depend on whether it can overcome the mixed word of mouth and maintain audience interest.