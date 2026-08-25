Yash's Toxic Ticket Prices Hiked in Telangana for 10 Days Ahead of Release

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received approval for increased ticket prices in Telangana ahead of its theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

According to the latest government approval, single-screen theatres can charge an additional ₹50 per ticket, while multiplexes and special theatres can increase ticket prices by ₹100. The revised rates will be applicable for 10 days, from August 26 to September 4.

The permission allows theatres to screen five shows per day during this period. The ticket price hike is expected to help the makers take advantage of the strong buzz surrounding the film ahead of its release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is being released as a pan-India action entertainer.

Toxic has already generated considerable interest through its promotional campaign and advance bookings. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26.

With the Telangana government approving the ticket hike just before release, the film is now set for a strong opening in the state. The increased ticket rates will remain in effect until September 4, after which the regular prices are expected to apply.