GATE 2027 Registration Dates Revised: Check Latest Update

The application schedule for GATE 2027 has been changed by IIT Madras. Students planning to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will have to wait for the institute to announce the new registration dates.

The updated schedule will be published on the official GATE website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. Once registration begins, candidates will be able to submit their applications through the GOAPS portal.

GATE 2027 Registration: What Candidates Need to Know

Candidates will need to complete several steps before submitting the GATE 2027 application. The registration process will include DigiLocker authentication, generation of login credentials, facial verification, document upload and online fee payment.

Students should also check their DigiLocker details before starting the application. Their account should show accurate information, including their name, mobile number and email address.

The GATE 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates in February 2027.

How to Apply for GATE 2027

Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Register and create the required GATE credentials through GOAPS.

Complete the DigiLocker authentication process.

Generate or use the enrolment number and password to access the application.

Complete the required facial verification.

Enter the requested personal and academic information.

Upload the photograph, signature and other required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Review the application carefully and submit the form.

Candidates should save a copy of the completed application form and payment confirmation for future use.

Documents Needed for GATE 2027 Application

Students should keep the necessary documents ready before registration begins. These may include:

A valid identity proof

Recent scanned photograph

Scanned signature in the required format

SC/ST category certificate, wherever applicable

PwD or dyslexia certificate, wherever applicable

Applicants should follow the document specifications given by IIT Madras while uploading files.

GATE 2027 Application Correction Window

Candidates will also get an opportunity to make changes to certain details after submitting their applications.

According to the current schedule, the GATE 2027 application correction window is expected to be open from October 14 to October 21, 2026 through the GOAPS portal.

During this period, eligible candidates may be allowed to change details such as examination cities, categories and selected papers. They may also be able to replace incorrect or problematic photographs, signatures and certificates.

Some minor corrections may not require an additional payment, while changes to certain major details may involve an extra fee.

GATE 2027 Registration Date Awaited

With the registration schedule having been postponed, candidates should regularly check the official GATE website for the latest announcement from IIT Madras.

Students preparing for GATE 2027 should keep their documents and DigiLocker information ready so they can complete the application without delays once the registration link becomes active.