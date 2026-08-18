Schools Holiday Tomorrow, Aug 19, Due to Heavy Rain?

Students and parents are waiting for updates on whether schools will remain closed on August 19, 2026, amid heavy rain, flooding and other weather-related problems in some parts of India.

There is no nationwide school holiday announced for August 19. However, schools in areas affected by severe weather may be closed if the concerned district administration issues an official order.

Will Schools Be Closed Tomorrow?

School holidays during heavy rainfall are usually decided at the state or district level. Authorities may close schools when there is flooding, waterlogging, landslide risk or difficulty in travelling.

A holiday announced in one district does not automatically apply to the entire state. Students and parents should therefore check local government notices and school updates.

Odisha School Update

Some areas of Odisha may face problems because of heavy rain and waterlogging. District authorities can announce school closures if conditions become unsafe.

Himachal Pradesh School Update

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh can lead to landslides and road disruptions. Schools in affected areas may be closed depending on the situation and local administration orders.

Uttarakhand School Update

Heavy rain and landslide risks may affect schools in parts of Uttarakhand. Any closure on August 19 will depend on announcements from the respective district authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir School Update

Rain and landslides can disrupt transportation in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Students should follow instructions from their schools and local administrations.

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Schools in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may also be affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging. However, students should attend school unless an official closure order has been issued.

August 19 School Holiday: What Students Should Know

There is no general school holiday across India on August 19, 2026. Any closure due to heavy rain or flooding will depend on local government decisions.

Parents and students should check their school messages and district administration announcements for the latest information before travelling to school.

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