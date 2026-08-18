Ram Charan in Ravi Teja's Irumudi? Here’s What the Director Said

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Irumudi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 21.

Is Ram Charan Part of Irumudi?

There has been speculation among fans about a possible appearance by Ram Charan in Irumudi. The rumours started because the movie has an Ayyappa Mala backdrop and Ram Charan is known for following the Ayyappa tradition.

However, director Shiva Nirvana has put an end to the speculation. He confirmed that Ram Charan is not playing a cameo or any role in Irumudi. The director said that fans may have expected his presence because of his connection with the Ayyappa tradition, but he is not part of the film.

Irumudi Is More Than an Ayyappa-Based Film

Although the story has a strong Ayyappa Mala setting, Shiva Nirvana has clarified that Irumudi is not simply a devotional film. The movie combines family emotions with crime elements.

The director wanted the devotional setting to add emotional depth to the characters and story. According to him, the discipline and spiritual practices followed during Mala Deeksha helped shape several aspects of the screenplay.

Shiva Nirvana Followed the Traditions

To make the film's backdrop more authentic, Shiva Nirvana personally followed several Ayyappa traditions while preparing for the project. He wore the Mala, attended Padipoojas, interacted with Guruswamis and also visited Sabarimala.

These experiences helped him understand the customs and devotional practices more closely before incorporating them into the film.

Ravi Teja’s Approach to Filmmaking

Shiva Nirvana also spoke positively about working with Ravi Teja. He said the actor gives the director considerable freedom once he believes in the story.

The collaboration between the director and Ravi Teja is expected to be one of the major highlights of Irumudi.

Mallepoola Pallaki Song

The film also features Mallepoola Pallaki, a song that has attracted attention for bringing back original singer Dappu Srinu. The makers have attempted to retain the traditional flavour of the song while connecting it with the film's narrative.

What Does Irumudi Mean?

According to Shiva Nirvana, the title Irumudi has multiple connections within the story. It links the father-daughter relationship, the journey of an Ayyappa devotee and the Mala, as well as the crime-related storyline.

With Ravi Teja in the lead, Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead and Shiva Nirvana handling the direction, Irumudi is set to arrive in theatres on August 21.