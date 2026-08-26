Irumudi Actress Nakshatra’s Malayalam Thriller Now on OTT

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is continuing its strong run at the box office, reportedly crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within just four days. While the film is receiving attention for its performances, one young actress in particular has caught the audience’s eye. Nakshatra, who plays Ravi Teja’s daughter in the movie, has been receiving appreciation for her role.

Interestingly, while Irumudi is enjoying a successful theatrical run, Nakshatra’s Malayalam thriller has also made its way to an OTT platform. The movie is now available for streaming in Telugu as well.

Nakshatra Appears in Malayalam Thriller

The film in question is I Know Nobody, a heist thriller featuring Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in the lead roles. The movie had its theatrical release last month and has now started streaming on Hotstar.

The story revolves around a mysterious Rs 17 crore bank robbery. Although Nakshatra has limited screen time, her appearance as the daughter of the protagonist has reportedly left an impression.

What Is I Know Nobody About?

The story follows Rajeevan, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, an ordinary government employee working at the Secretariat. He leads a quiet life with his wife Meera, played by Parvathy, and their two daughters.

His routine changes dramatically when a bank robbery takes place in his locality. Rajeevan happens to be inside the bank when the crime occurs. The robbers attack him and force him into their vehicle while attempting to escape.

Things take an unexpected turn when the getaway vehicle meets with an accident. Rajeevan survives the crash, but the criminals die at the scene. The police begin investigating the incident and Rajeevan becomes an important part of the case.

However, investigators soon face another mystery. The Rs 17 crore stolen from the bank has disappeared.

Where Did the Rs 17 Crore Go?

The central mystery of I Know Nobody revolves around the missing robbery money. With the criminals dead, the police are left trying to determine what happened to the cash.

Did someone secretly take the money? Was Rajeevan involved in the robbery? Or is there another person behind the missing Rs 17 crore?

The answers unfold as the investigation progresses, making the film a mystery-driven heist thriller. For viewers who noticed Nakshatra in Irumudi, her appearance in I Know Nobody offers another opportunity to watch the young actress in a different role.

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