Prabhas’ Spirit Release Date: No Change in Vanga’s Film

Prabhas’ much-awaited film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. There have been reports about a possible change in its release plans, but the makers have clarified that there is no change in the release date.

Spirit is scheduled to release worldwide on March 5, 2027. The team is moving ahead with the announced date despite ongoing discussions and speculation about the film’s production schedule.

Prabhas will play the lead role in the action drama, with Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the film, making it his first collaboration with Prabhas.

The film has generated huge expectations because of the combination of Prabhas and Vanga. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the shooting, cast and promotions.

For now, Spirit will arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027, with the makers confirming that there is no change to the release schedule.