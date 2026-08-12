Eetha Gets New Release Date, Set to Clash With Prabhas’ Fauzi

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha has received a new release date. The Laxman Utekar-directed movie is now scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

The makers have reportedly changed the release plan to avoid a clash with Yash’s Toxic, which was earlier expected to arrive around the same period. However, the new date puts Eetha in direct competition with Prabhas’ Fauzi, making December an interesting month for moviegoers.

The release-date change has created fresh buzz around both films. Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a period war action drama featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The film is currently progressing with its final shooting schedule.

With two highly anticipated films targeting the same release window, the box-office competition is expected to be closely watched. More updates about the final release plans of both movies are awaited.