Katrina Kaif Sets Conditions for Spirit Cameo

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is reportedly being considered for a special cameo in Prabhas' highly anticipated film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to industry reports, the makers recently approached the actress for a brief yet significant role that plays a key part in the story.

Sources claim Katrina received the offer only a few days ago and is currently reviewing the proposal. While the role is said to be important despite its limited screen time, the actress has not yet confirmed her participation.

The cameo reportedly requires around five days of filming. However, Katrina is believed to be discussing the shooting schedule before making a final decision. Reports suggest she wants greater clarity on the work plan, especially regarding daily shooting hours.

As a new mother, Katrina is said to be looking for a schedule that allows better flexibility. Since director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for extended filming sessions, both the actress and the production team are reportedly trying to find a timetable that suits everyone.

Discussions between the two sides are still ongoing, and no official announcement has been made. If an agreement is reached, Katrina Kaif could make a memorable return to the silver screen with a special appearance alongside Prabhas in one of the most awaited Indian films currently in production.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding Katrina's possible cameo in Spirit.

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