OTT Movies and Web Series Today: 26 New Releases to Watch This Weekend

The weekend is here, and OTT platforms have added a fresh line-up of movies and web series for viewers. A total of 26 titles are now streaming across platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Aha, Sun NXT and Lionsgate Play.

The list includes Telugu films, dubbed movies, regional-language content and web series. Among the titles attracting attention are Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, Vishal's Makutam, Maharaja Hostel, Panchanama, Kattalan and Varavu.

Amazon Prime Video

Makutam and Maharaja Hostel, both Telugu-dubbed movies, are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has also added the Malayalam films Magic Mushrooms and Achyutha Avatharam, the Marathi film Deol Band 2, Korean movie Salmon Khaji in Telugu dub, Kannada film Rakkasapuradollu and the Telugu-dubbed series The Revolutionaries.

Netflix

Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons, which is available in Telugu-dubbed format, is now streaming on Netflix. Other new additions include the Spanish movie Go Team, Hindi series Chumbak and Call My Agent! The Movie.

JioHotstar

JioHotstar has added The Paper Season 2, the Hindi series Alibaba Aur 40 Bhoot, Telugu-dubbed series Prince of Mollywood, Japanese series One Night Voyage and the Malaysian movie Libang Libu. Jungle Tales with Mowgli is also listed for September 12.

ZEE5

ZEE5 has released the Telugu crime thriller series Panchanama. The platform has also added the Hindi series Ghamasaan and the Marathi movie Adkitta.

Aha

Telugu OTT platform Aha has added the Telugu-dubbed movies Kattalan and Varavu. The Tamil film Vengeance is also streaming on the platform.

Other OTT Releases

Malayalam movie Vivah is streaming on Sun NXT, while the Telugu-dubbed movie Hungry is now available on Lionsgate Play.

With several new movies and series arriving across different platforms, OTT viewers have plenty of options to choose from this weekend.