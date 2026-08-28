OTT Releases This Weekend: Newton’s Third Law and Karavali

OTT viewers have several options to choose from this week, with movies across crime, action and thriller genres arriving on streaming platforms. From suspense-filled stories to action dramas, there are titles that can appeal to different kinds of audiences.

Two movies that have caught attention are Newton’s Third Law and Karavali. Here is a look at what these films are about and where you can watch them.

Newton’s Third Law on Netflix

Newton’s Third Law, starring Sumanth in the lead role, is a Telugu crime thriller featuring Jagapathi Babu in a character with negative shades.

The story is set around two unusual murders that took place in 1999. As the investigation moves forward, the film explores the battle between the police and a criminal mind.

The movie combines mystery, crime and mind games, making it an interesting choice for viewers who enjoy investigative thrillers.

Newton’s Third Law was released in theatres on July 31, 2026. It is now available to stream on Netflix in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Karavali Now Streaming on ZEE5

Another film that has made its way to OTT is Karavali, a rustic action drama set against the backdrop of Kambala, Karnataka’s traditional buffalo race.

Directed by Gurudutt Ganiga, the film features Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B. Shetty in the lead roles.

Karavali revolves around the politics and conflicts surrounding Kambala in a village. The story also explores the tense relationship between humans and wild animals.

The movie was released in theatres on July 24, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences. It is now streaming on ZEE5.

The film's action-packed presentation is supported by an energetic background score from Sachin Basrur, who is known for his work as the music composer of the KGF franchise.

Which OTT Movie Should You Watch?

If you enjoy crime, suspense and police investigation stories, Newton’s Third Law could be a good choice. Those looking for a raw action drama with a rural setting can check out Karavali.

With both films now available on OTT, viewers can choose between a crime mystery on Netflix and a rustic action story on ZEE5.