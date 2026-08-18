OTT Releases August 17 to 23: Check Movies

A new week means a fresh list of movies and web series on OTT platforms. From Telugu films to Hindi movies and international series, several new titles are scheduled to stream from August 17 to 23.

This week, viewers can look forward to titles such as Jana Nayagan, Chennai Love Story, Pyaar Prem Kalyanam, Welcome to the Jungle and Toy Story 5. Here is a simple list of the movies and series coming to different OTT platforms.

ZEE5

Jana Nayagan – Telugu dubbed movie – August 21

The Great Grand Superhero – Hindi movie – August 21

Jana Nayagan is one of the titles attracting attention this week. The Telugu-dubbed movie is expected to be a popular choice among Vijay fans.

Netflix

Netflix has several movies, documentaries and web series arriving this week.

Free Fall: A Reckoning for Boeing – English documentary – August 19

Here the Whole Time – Brazilian movie – August 19

Outer Banks Season 5 – English series – August 20

Blood Sacrifice – Swedish series – August 20

S&X – Japanese series – August 20

Pyaar Prem Kalyanam – Telugu dubbed movie – August 21

Facing El Chapo – Spanish series – August 21

Among these, Outer Banks Season 5 and Pyaar Prem Kalyanam are expected to attract viewers looking for new entertainment this week.

Disney+ Hotstar

Lanterns – Telugu dubbed series – August 17

Welcome to the Jungle – Hindi movie – August 21

Lanterns has already started streaming, while Welcome to the Jungle will be available from August 21.

SonyLIV

Chennai Love Story – Telugu movie – August 21

The movie starring Kiran Abbavaram is among the Telugu titles that viewers may want to watch this week.

Amazon Prime Video

Toy Story 5 – English movie – August 18

Toy Story 5 is one of the most familiar names in this week's OTT lineup and could be a choice for families and fans of the animated franchise.

Apple TV+

The Dynasty: Yukon Huskies – English series – August 20

The series may interest viewers who enjoy sports-related content and stories.

Lionsgate Play

Snakes 5 – Chinese movie – August 21

Manchester City – English series – August 21

Stillwater Season 5 – English series – August 21

Viewers can choose from an international movie, a sports-based series and a new season of an animated series.

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