OTT Releases August 17 to 23: Check Movies
A new week means a fresh list of movies and web series on OTT platforms. From Telugu films to Hindi movies and international series, several new titles are scheduled to stream from August 17 to 23.
This week, viewers can look forward to titles such as Jana Nayagan, Chennai Love Story, Pyaar Prem Kalyanam, Welcome to the Jungle and Toy Story 5. Here is a simple list of the movies and series coming to different OTT platforms.
ZEE5
- Jana Nayagan – Telugu dubbed movie – August 21
- The Great Grand Superhero – Hindi movie – August 21
- Jana Nayagan is one of the titles attracting attention this week. The Telugu-dubbed movie is expected to be a popular choice among Vijay fans.
Netflix
Netflix has several movies, documentaries and web series arriving this week.
- Free Fall: A Reckoning for Boeing – English documentary – August 19
- Here the Whole Time – Brazilian movie – August 19
- Outer Banks Season 5 – English series – August 20
- Blood Sacrifice – Swedish series – August 20
- S&X – Japanese series – August 20
- Pyaar Prem Kalyanam – Telugu dubbed movie – August 21
- Facing El Chapo – Spanish series – August 21
Among these, Outer Banks Season 5 and Pyaar Prem Kalyanam are expected to attract viewers looking for new entertainment this week.
Disney+ Hotstar
- Lanterns – Telugu dubbed series – August 17
- Welcome to the Jungle – Hindi movie – August 21
Lanterns has already started streaming, while Welcome to the Jungle will be available from August 21.
SonyLIV
Chennai Love Story – Telugu movie – August 21
The movie starring Kiran Abbavaram is among the Telugu titles that viewers may want to watch this week.
Amazon Prime Video
Toy Story 5 – English movie – August 18
Toy Story 5 is one of the most familiar names in this week's OTT lineup and could be a choice for families and fans of the animated franchise.
Apple TV+
- The Dynasty: Yukon Huskies – English series – August 20
The series may interest viewers who enjoy sports-related content and stories.
Lionsgate Play
- Snakes 5 – Chinese movie – August 21
- Manchester City – English series – August 21
- Stillwater Season 5 – English series – August 21
Viewers can choose from an international movie, a sports-based series and a new season of an animated series.
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