Acidity, Fatty Liver and Gut Problems: Lifestyle Habits Could Be the Real Culprit

Modern lifestyles, irregular eating habits, stress and lack of physical activity are making digestive problems increasingly common—even among younger people. In a conversation with Sakshi Post, gastroenterologist Dr. Sharath Chandra explained why acidity, GERD, constipation, fatty liver and other digestive complaints are rising, and what people can do to protect their gut health.

What Does Gastroenterology Cover?

Gastroenterology deals with almost the entire digestive system—from the food pipe and stomach to the small and large intestines. Liver, pancreatic and anorectal problems also come under the specialty.

According to Dr. Sharath Chandra, some of the most common complaints seen in everyday practice include gas, indigestion, burning sensation, GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and constipation. Liver and pancreatic disorders are also regularly seen.

Why Are Acidity and Bloating Increasing Among Young People?

One major reason is lifestyle. Busy schedules often mean skipping meals or eating late at night, while frequent fast food, excessive tea and coffee, smoking and alcohol can further aggravate digestive problems.

Excessive mobile use, prolonged screen time, disturbed sleep and stress may also contribute to acidity, indigestion and bloating. The doctor stressed that correcting most lifestyle and dietary habits can significantly reduce the need for frequent use of acidity medicines.

Don't Treat Acidity Tablets Like Everyday Medicines

Many people purchase antacids or gastric tablets directly from pharmacies and continue taking them whenever they experience discomfort. Dr. Sharath Chandra cautioned against prolonged, unsupervised use.

According to the interview, long-term use of acid-suppressing medicines may affect the absorption of certain minerals and vitamin B12 and may be associated with problems such as weak bones, muscle or nerve-related symptoms and, in some people, kidney problems. Such medicines should therefore be taken under medical guidance and for the period recommended by a doctor.

Fatty Liver Is Not Just an Alcohol Problem

Fatty liver can occur in people who consume alcohol as well as in those who do not. Overweight, diabetes, high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels are important factors associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The doctor explained that fatty liver should not be viewed simply as a problem of fat accumulating in the liver. It can be part of a broader metabolic problem. The good news is that fatty liver can often improve when underlying factors such as excess weight, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol are addressed.

However, if fatty liver progresses to inflammation and fibrosis, it can eventually lead to cirrhosis. Early detection and lifestyle changes are therefore important.

Stress Can Affect the Gut Too

Digestive problems are not always caused by food. Stress, anxiety and other psychological factors can affect the gut through the gut-brain connection. People experiencing anxiety or depression may complain of indigestion, acidity, bloating, frequent bowel movements or other digestive symptoms.

This is why managing stress and getting adequate sleep should be considered part of maintaining digestive health.

Night Shifts and Late-Night Meals May Take a Toll

People working night shifts often struggle to maintain regular meal and sleep schedules. The interview highlighted that prolonged night-shift routines may affect metabolic health, with increased risks of problems such as abnormal cholesterol and blood sugar levels reported in such workers.

For people who cannot eat a full meal at the usual time, carrying a healthy snack such as a banana, apple or another fruit and taking smaller portions more frequently may be a practical option.

Constipation Is More Than Just Infrequent Bowel Movements

Many people assume they do not have constipation simply because they pass stools every day. But constipation can also mean hard stools, excessive straining, incomplete evacuation or needing to visit the toilet multiple times without feeling completely relieved.

Persistent constipation can affect day-to-day comfort and quality of life and should not simply be ignored.

Fast Food and Processed Foods Can Hurt Gut Health

Frequent consumption of fast food and outside food can expose people to hygiene-related risks as well as excessive oil, poor-quality ingredients and repeatedly heated cooking oil.

Dr. Sharath Chandra also advised limiting ultra-processed and junk foods. Such foods are increasingly becoming part of children's diets, making it important for parents to set a healthy example at home.

What Exactly Is Gut Health?

Gut health is not simply about whether the stomach and intestines are functioning normally. The digestive tract contains a huge community of microorganisms, including bacteria, that interact with the body and play an important role in overall health.

The doctor described the gut as closely connected with the body's immune system and overall wellbeing. Maintaining a healthy and diverse gut microbiome is therefore an important part of maintaining good health.

One 'Superfood' Is Not Enough

A healthy gut needs dietary diversity rather than dependence on a single food. The interview recommends including a variety of vegetables, leafy greens, fruits of different colours, rice, nuts, seeds and other nutritious foods.

The doctor also advised staying away from excessive ultra-processed foods and alcohol. A diverse diet is considered more beneficial for supporting a healthy gut than relying on one so-called “superfood.”

Milk Does Not Cause Ulcers

Another common misconception is that drinking milk causes ulcers. The doctor explained that milk can be a nutritious source of calories, fat, vitamins and calcium. However, some adults develop lactose intolerance as they age, which can make milk difficult to digest.

So, unless milk causes digestive symptoms because of intolerance or another individual issue, it does not automatically mean that a person will develop an ulcer.

Curd Can Support Gut Health

Curd contains beneficial bacteria and can be a useful part of a balanced diet. Since gut microorganisms play an important role in digestive health, fermented foods such as curd may be helpful for maintaining a healthy gut environment.

Don't Ignore Warning Signs

Gas and acidity are common, but not every digestive complaint should automatically be treated as “simple gas.” Symptoms such as persistent abdominal pain, black stools, coffee-coloured vomiting or unexplained weight loss were highlighted as warning signs that require medical evaluation.

Similarly, chest pain should never automatically be dismissed as gastric pain.

Gas Pain or Heart Pain? Know the Difference

Gas-related discomfort may improve after passing gas or burping, but heart-related chest pain can feel different and may involve heaviness, squeezing discomfort or sweating.

Because the symptoms can sometimes overlap, especially in younger people who may experience anxiety and panic, unexplained or severe chest pain should be evaluated rather than self-treated as acidity.

What About Hot Water and 'Liver Detox' Drinks?

Warm water may have some benefits and can help stimulate digestion, but it is not a miracle cure for every digestive problem. The doctor cautioned against drinking extremely hot beverages regularly, as excessive heat can injure the food pipe.

Similarly, the liver naturally performs detoxification. Rather than relying on viral “detox” juices or overnight cleansing remedies, the focus should be on a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and unnecessary medicines, and taking care of overall health.

The Bottom Line: Fix the Lifestyle First

Digestive health does not depend on one tablet, one juice or one “superfood.” Regular meals, adequate sleep, physical activity, a varied diet, limited processed foods, stress management and avoiding excessive alcohol and smoking can all contribute to better gut health.

As Dr. Sharath Chandra emphasised, the more diverse and balanced the diet, the better the environment for a healthy gut.