Pregnancy, Music and Your Unborn Baby: What Every Expecting Mother Should Know

Pregnancy is a special journey filled with excitement, anticipation and plenty of questions. Can a baby hear its mother while still in the womb? Does talking or singing to the baby help build a bond? Can music have a positive effect during pregnancy and childbirth? And what precautions should women take during twin pregnancies?

In an insightful conversation with Sakshi Post, Dr. Suseela Srikanth, Clinical Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Yashoda Hospitals, discusses fetal development, the baby's ability to hear, pregnancy myths, twin pregnancies, exercise, delivery and the possible role of music as a complementary therapy.

When Does a Baby Start Hearing in the Womb?

According to Dr. Suseela, the baby's auditory pathways develop significantly by around 16 weeks of pregnancy. From around 20 weeks, the baby can hear sounds from the surrounding environment. By around 28 weeks, the baby can not only hear but may also respond to sounds.

This is why expectant parents are encouraged to talk to their baby. Mothers and fathers can speak, sing or simply communicate affectionately with the unborn baby.

Can Talking and Singing Build a Bond With the Baby?

The doctor says there is a scientific basis for the baby hearing sounds during pregnancy. Parents often report that their babies appear to respond to familiar voices or songs after birth.

However, it is important not to turn this into a source of anxiety. Pregnancy is a time to stay positive and enjoy the experience rather than constantly worrying about whether every sound, song or activity is affecting the baby.

Why Do Baby Movements Feel Stronger at Night?

Many pregnant women notice their baby's movements more clearly at night. The baby may move frequently during the day as well, but the mother may not notice every movement because of work and other distractions.

At night, when the surroundings are quieter and the mother is relaxed, she can concentrate more on the baby's movements. This can make the mother feel a stronger sense of connection with her baby.

Can a Baby Recognise Its Father's Voice or Touch?

Parents sometimes notice that the baby appears to move or become calmer when the father speaks or touches the mother's abdomen.

Dr. Suseela explains that familiar sounds and sensations may play a role. However, some dramatic reactions seen during ultrasound scans should not automatically be interpreted as proof that the baby is emotionally responding to a particular person.

She also cautions against interpreting fetal movements such as lip movements as definite signs of emotions such as smiling. More research is needed to understand fetal emotions.

Should Pregnant Women Avoid Horror Movies or Loud Music?

There is a common belief that pregnant women should completely avoid horror movies or loud music because these could affect the unborn baby.

Dr. Suseela takes a practical approach. Rather than experimenting with unfamiliar or uncomfortable activities during pregnancy, women should generally continue activities they are already accustomed to, provided they are safe.

If a particular movie or environment causes anxiety or an unpleasant experience for the mother, there is little reason to deliberately expose herself to it.

Twin Pregnancy: What Changes?

Twin pregnancies require additional monitoring and care. Twins may be identical or non-identical, and their development and pregnancy management can differ depending on the type of twin pregnancy.

The doctor explains that identical twins generally originate from a single fertilised egg that divides into two embryos. Although twins may look very similar, they do not necessarily have identical personalities or emotional responses.

Do Mothers Need to “Eat for Three” During a Twin Pregnancy?

Dr. Suseela advises against the common idea that a woman carrying twins must simply eat for three.

The placenta plays an important role in supplying the babies with the nutrients they need. Instead of dramatically increasing food intake, pregnancy nutrition should be guided by factors such as the mother's weight gain, blood sugar levels, blood pressure and overall medical condition.

The focus should be on eating appropriately for the mother while ensuring the pregnancy receives the required nutritional support.

Why Is Left-Side Sleeping Often Recommended?

As pregnancy progresses, the enlarged uterus can put pressure on major blood vessels when a woman lies flat on her back. This can sometimes reduce blood circulation and cause symptoms such as dizziness or sweating.

For this reason, women are often advised to rest on their left side when they are awake and lying down. However, Dr. Suseela clarifies that women do not need to panic if they change positions while sleeping.

In later pregnancy, using pillows to create a gentle incline can also help reduce pressure and make resting more comfortable.

Can Women Have a Normal Delivery With Twins?

A twin pregnancy does not automatically mean that a Caesarean section is required.

The possibility of vaginal birth depends on several factors, including the babies' positions, their weights, the mother's medical condition and the presence of complications. If the relevant conditions are favourable, a normal birth may be possible even in a twin pregnancy.

However, triplet pregnancies and complicated twin pregnancies may require Caesarean delivery depending on the individual circumstances.

IVF Does Not Automatically Mean Twins

Another common misconception is that IVF inevitably results in twins.

Dr. Suseela explains that the likelihood of twins can be higher with IVF, but IVF does not mean that every pregnancy will be a twin pregnancy. Family history and maternal age can also influence the likelihood of naturally conceiving twins.

She also notes that fertility practices are increasingly moving towards single-embryo transfer in appropriate situations to reduce the risks associated with multiple pregnancies.

Pregnancy Scans Can Detect Problems Before Birth

Regular pregnancy scans play an important role in identifying certain fetal abnormalities.

The doctor recommends appropriate scanning during each trimester. Some serious birth defects can be identified early in pregnancy, while certain other conditions may require specialised fetal assessment and, in selected cases, fetal intervention.

In some high-risk situations, fetal anaemia can also be detected before birth. In selected cases, doctors can even provide a blood transfusion to the fetus before delivery.

Can Women Exercise or Swim During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy is not necessarily a reason to stop every physical activity. Women who are already accustomed to activities such as swimming may be able to continue, provided their pregnancy is progressing normally and their doctor considers the activity safe.

However, Dr. Suseela strongly advises against suddenly starting a new or strenuous exercise routine during pregnancy. Safety should always come first, and activities such as diving should be avoided because of the risks involved.

Professional dancers may also need to modify their activities as pregnancy advances. As the pregnancy progresses, balance and safety become increasingly important, and activities with a higher risk of falls or injuries should be avoided.

Can Music Help During Labour?

Music may also have a role during childbirth. Dr. Suseela describes music as a possible complementary therapy that can help create a pleasant and supportive environment during the highly vulnerable period of childbirth.

Allowing a woman to listen to music she enjoys, or even sing during certain procedures, may help her feel more comfortable and reduce stress.

The key point, however, is that music should complement—not replace—medical treatment. It can be part of supportive care while the medical team continues to provide the necessary treatment and monitoring.

Music, Pregnancy and the Emotional Journey

For Dr. Suseela, music and dance are not merely hobbies but an important part of family life. She continued her association with music and dance during pregnancy, including a performance during the third month of pregnancy, while also pursuing her medical training.

She also recalls how her husband would sing to their unborn baby during the later part of pregnancy. After birth, they noticed a response to familiar singing, reinforcing their personal experience of the connection between music, voice and parent-child bonding.

The Takeaway for Expecting Parents

Pregnancy comes with many questions, but not every doubt needs to become a source of fear. Talking to the baby, listening to pleasant music, spending time with family and maintaining familiar, safe activities can make the pregnancy experience more positive.

At the same time, expectant mothers should avoid unnecessary experiments and seek professional medical advice before beginning new exercises or activities.

Above all, pregnancy should be approached with appropriate medical care, emotional support and positivity. Music can add comfort and joy to the journey—but it should always remain a complement to proper medical care, not a substitute for it.