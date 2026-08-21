Varalakshmi Vratam 2026: Complete Puja Vidhanam

Varalakshmi Vratam is one of the most important religious observances during the holy month of Shravan. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the vrat is traditionally observed by women seeking prosperity, family well-being, good health and happiness. The Friday before the Shravan full moon is considered especially significant for performing this puja.

Devotees believe that Goddess Varalakshmi blesses her worshippers with wealth, peace and auspiciousness. However, the vrat is not limited to performing rituals alone. Devotion, discipline, cleanliness and sincere prayer are considered important aspects of the observance.

From preparing the puja space and installing the sacred kalash to worshipping the goddess, performing Thora Puja and offering Vayanam to married women, every step has its own significance.

Varalakshmi Vratam and Goddess Lakshmi

Varalakshmi Vratam is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is also considered auspicious for Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi together. Devotees perform the vrat with prayers for prosperity, marital happiness, children, longevity and overall well-being.

Many women observe a fast during the day, depending on their health and personal traditions, and complete the puja with devotion. Inviting married women to the home and offering turmeric, kumkum, betel leaves, fruits and Vayanam is another important custom associated with the festival.

Preparations Before the Puja

The preparations for Varalakshmi Vratam generally begin early in the morning. The house is cleaned thoroughly, followed by a head bath and traditional decorations. Rangoli can be drawn at the entrance, while mango leaves and flower garlands may be used to decorate the doorway.

All the items required for the puja should preferably be arranged beforehand. It is also convenient to prepare the offerings and naivedyam in advance so that there is no interruption once the worship begins.

Setting Up the Puja Mandapam

The puja area can traditionally be arranged in the north-east corner of the house. A rangoli or decorative design can be made at the chosen spot.

A banana leaf may be placed on the platform, followed by a layer of rice or grains. The kalash can then be prepared using a copper, brass or silver vessel. Clean water is placed inside the vessel along with items such as rice grains and flowers.

Mango leaves are arranged around the mouth of the kalash, and a coconut wrapped in a red cloth is placed on top. This completes the traditional setup of the sacred kalash.

In Hindu worship, the kalash holds special importance and is regarded as a symbol of purity, auspiciousness and divine presence.

Decorating Goddess Varalakshmi

Once the kalash is installed, devotees decorate Goddess Varalakshmi with care and devotion. Depending on individual customs and resources, the goddess can be adorned with a new saree or cloth, jewellery, flowers and other traditional decorations.

Lotus flowers are particularly associated with Goddess Lakshmi and may also be used as part of the decoration and worship.

Two lamps are traditionally lit before the goddess as part of the Deepa Aradhana.

Preparing the Varalakshmi Thora

Thora Puja is an important part of Varalakshmi Vratam. The sacred thread is prepared according to family traditions and is generally associated with Goddess Varalakshmi and the women performing the vrat.

The thread is traditionally prepared with nine strands and nine knots. This sacred thread is also known as Navasutra. It is worshipped during the puja and later tied to the right hand as a symbol of seeking the goddess's blessings.

The exact number of threads and recipients can vary according to regional and family customs.

Begin With Lord Ganesha Puja

As with many Hindu religious ceremonies, Varalakshmi Vratam traditionally begins with the worship of Lord Ganesha.

A small Ganesha idol can be made using turmeric and placed on a betel leaf. The deity is then worshipped according to the family's customary procedure. A simple offering such as jaggery may be presented as naivedyam.

After completing Ganesha Puja, devotees proceed with the main Varalakshmi worship.

Varalakshmi Puja and Shodashopachara

The main puja begins with invoking Goddess Varalakshmi and offering prayers with devotion. Families may follow the Shodashopachara Puja method, which involves a series of traditional offerings and rituals.

The goddess can be worshipped with the Ashtottara Shatanamavali, followed by the worship of the sacred Thora threads.

Naivedyam differs from one household to another. Common offerings include soaked chickpeas, chalimidi, pulagam, garelu, boorelu, pulihora, paramannam, coconut and bananas.

After the main rituals, the sacred thread that was offered during the puja is tied around the right hand. Devotees then read or listen to the Varalakshmi Vratam story, perform Mangala Harathi and offer prayers to the goddess.

Offering Vayanam to Married Women

Vayanam is another cherished tradition associated with Varalakshmi Vratam. After the puja, married women may be invited home and honoured with turmeric and kumkum.

The traditional Vayanam may include soaked chickpeas, chalimidi, betel leaves, bananas, turmeric, kumkum, flowers, areca nut, blouse material and bangles. The exact items can vary depending on regional and family practices.

Married women receiving Vayanam are traditionally treated with respect as embodiments of auspiciousness and are offered the items with devotion. Seeking their blessings after the ceremony is considered an important part of the custom.

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratam

Varalakshmi Vratam brings together prayer, family traditions and devotion. The rituals associated with the festival—from kalash installation and goddess decoration to Thora Puja and Vayanam—reflect the importance given to prosperity and auspiciousness in Hindu households.

Since customs can differ between regions and families, devotees may follow the specific puja procedure traditionally practised in their household or according to guidance from their family priest.

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