Charles Schwab Opens Hyderabad Technology Centre

US financial services company Charles Schwab has officially launched its India operations with the opening of a large technology centre in Hyderabad. The new facility marks the company’s entry into the Indian market and adds another major global financial player to Hyderabad’s expanding financial technology ecosystem.

Spread across 345,000 square feet, the new Schwab India centre will provide technology, engineering and operational support to the company’s business in the United States. Charles Schwab plans to significantly increase its presence in the city, with its Hyderabad workforce expected to reach around 2,000 employees by the end of 2027.

The company also intends to move some technology-related activities currently managed by contractors in India into its own in-house operations.

Telangana Government Welcomes Schwab’s Entry

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu formally inaugurated the facility along with senior Charles Schwab executives, including Christopher Wyse, Pradeep Menon and Subba Perepa.

Speaking at the event, Sridhar Babu highlighted Hyderabad’s growing role in global financial technology. He said the city is increasingly moving beyond traditional shared-service operations and developing technology that supports international trading and brokerage businesses.

According to the minister, Hyderabad is home to nine of the world’s top 10 brokerage and trading institutions and hosts more than 475 global capability centres. He said the state government wants to position Hyderabad as an international hub for capital markets technology and WealthTech.

Schwab To Strengthen US Operations From Hyderabad

Pradeep Menon, country head and managing director of Schwab India, said the company plans to build its technology capabilities in India over the long term. He pointed to Hyderabad’s skilled workforce, infrastructure and established global capability-centre ecosystem as key factors behind the decision.

Christopher Wyse said the investment in Hyderabad would help Charles Schwab continue supporting its large customer and employee base. The company’s technology platforms serve around 48 million account holders and 30,000 employees, according to the information shared at the event.

Hyderabad’s Financial Technology Ecosystem Expands

The arrival of Charles Schwab further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a destination for global financial and technology companies.

The city already has a growing presence of major financial institutions, including Deutsche Börse, Vanguard, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, State Street, Wells Fargo, UBS and Invesco. Their operations span areas such as brokerage, investment management, financial technology and cybersecurity.

With Charles Schwab now establishing a major technology centre in the city and planning a workforce expansion, Hyderabad’s role in the global capital markets technology sector is expected to grow further.