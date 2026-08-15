Hyderabad Water Supply Alert: 24-Hour Disruption From August 17

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad should prepare for a 24-hour interruption in drinking water supply as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) takes up major maintenance works at the Singur Project.

The disruption is scheduled to begin at 10 am on August 17 and continue until 10 am on August 18. Depending on the location, residents may experience a complete stoppage, reduced water supply or low-pressure water.

Why Will Water Supply Be Affected?

HMWSSB officials will carry out a series of works at the Phase-IV pump house on the Peddapur campus of the Singur Project, which is an important source of drinking water for Greater Hyderabad.

The planned work includes junction-related repairs on the pumping main, connecting the gravity main and replacing multiple valves. Since these activities involve key water-supply infrastructure, several areas connected to the system are expected to be affected.

Areas That May Face Water Disruption

The affected locations include several residential, commercial and institutional areas across Hyderabad. These include:

BHEL

MIG-I and MIG-II

Rail Vihar

Chandanagar

ISB

KPHB Colony

Shaikpet

Kokapet

Manikonda

Narsingi

Gayatri Nagar

Borabanda

ESI

SR Nagar

Erragadda

Yellareddyguda

Ameerpet

Vengal Rao Nagar

Sanath Nagar

NIMS

Banjara Hills

Tattikhana

Somajiguda

BS Makta

MS Makta

Kondapur

Aditya Nagar

Prem Nagar

Hafeezpet

Mayuri Nagar

Gokul Plots

Malaysian Township

Hyder Nagar

Reddy's Labs

Coca-Cola

IDA Bollaram

Other surrounding areas

Bulk water connections in and around these locations are also expected to be impacted.

Residents Advised to Plan Ahead

As the maintenance activity will continue for a full 24 hours, residents in the affected areas may want to store sufficient drinking and household water in advance.

HMWSSB has indicated that the impact will differ from one locality to another. While some areas may experience a complete interruption, others could receive water partially or at reduced pressure.

The maintenance work is being undertaken to facilitate necessary infrastructure upgrades and replacements at the Singur Project's pumping system.