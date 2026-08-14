AASMAAN Motion Poster Out; Meghamsh Srihari Recalls Late Father Srihari

Saturday (August 15) marks the 62nd birth anniversary for late actor Srihari. As in previous years, his birth anniversary was commemorated grandly at the memorial in Bachupally. The memorial of Srihari’s daughter Akshara is also located in the same area.

The birth anniversary event was attended by Shanti Srihari, actor Meghamsh Srihari, and Shashank Srihari. Speaking on the occasion, Meghamsh Srihari said:

“Today is my father’s 62nd birthday, and we have commemorated his birth anniversary. My sister Akshara’s memorial is also located right beside this mandapam. On the occasion of my father’s birth anniversary, we are releasing the first look of my film AASMAAN. We have worked very hard for this film. Just as everyone blessed and supported my father, I humbly seek the same blessings and support for me as well. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”

Shanti Srihari said, “Today is my husband Srihari’s 62nd birth anniversary. Though he is no longer with us, he will always remain in our hearts. I also wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”