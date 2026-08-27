Toxic Movie Ratings Reportedly Missing On BookMyShow

Yash’s latest film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has reportedly made a powerful entry at the box office. However, the movie’s theatrical performance is being accompanied by a wave of mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

While reports suggest that the film earned more than Rs 100 crore on its opening day, discussions online have focused heavily on the audience response. Several viewers have expressed disappointment with the film, while others have shared their opinions about its storyline and execution.

Amid the ongoing debate, an alleged change on ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has caught the attention of Yash fans and moviegoers.

Toxic Ratings Reportedly Missing On BookMyShow

Several social media users claimed that the audience rating for Toxic was no longer visible on BookMyShow.

The development quickly triggered speculation online, with some users questioning why the rating section was reportedly unavailable. A section of users alleged that the ratings disappeared after the film received a low score.

However, the claims circulating on social media have not been independently established in the information provided.

Social Media Users Question The Move

Posts on X showed users discussing the alleged removal of the Toxic rating from BookMyShow.

One user claimed that the film had received a rating of around 5.5 out of 10 before the rating was allegedly disabled and described it as an extremely poor score.

Another social media post directly tagged BookMyShow and criticised the alleged decision to hide the ratings.

A further post claimed that the rating section had been disabled because of the film's poor audience response. The user also questioned whether the alleged move indicated a lack of confidence in the movie.

The discussion soon turned into a larger debate about transparency in online movie ratings and reviews.

Toxic Title Becomes Part Of The Social Media Jokes

The alleged disappearance of the ratings also inspired some sarcastic comments referencing the movie's title.

One social media user joked that removing the ratings for Toxic was itself an example of “toxicity”.

The posts have added another layer to the online conversation surrounding Yash’s film, which has already generated considerable attention because of its opening-day collections and divided audience reactions.

Strong Box Office, Mixed Audience Response

Toxic has managed to attract significant attention at the box office despite the mixed opinions appearing online.

The contrast between the reported opening-day earnings and the criticism from some viewers has become one of the major talking points surrounding the film.

For now, the BookMyShow rating controversy remains based largely on social media claims. Whether the ratings were intentionally removed, temporarily unavailable or affected by a platform-related change has not been established from the information available.

As Toxic continues its theatrical run, its box-office performance and audience response over the coming days will determine whether the film can maintain its strong start.