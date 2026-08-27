Raksha Bandhan 2026: Check Rakhi Tying Time

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. The festival is observed on the Purnima, or full moon day, of the Hindu month of Shravana. On this occasion, sisters traditionally tie Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their well-being and happiness.

One of the important aspects of Raksha Bandhan is choosing the right time for the Rakhi ceremony. According to Drik Panchang, the timings for New Delhi provide a specific window for performing the ritual.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rakhi Timing

For New Delhi, the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony muhurat is from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 9:08 AM on August 27 and ends at 9:48 AM on August 28.

Since Panchang calculations depend on the location, devotees in other cities should check their local Panchang for the exact Rakhi muhurat.

Bhadra Ends Before Raksha Bandhan Morning

Bhadra is another important factor when deciding the timing of Raksha Bandhan rituals. Hindu traditions generally consider Bhadra unsuitable for performing auspicious ceremonies.

For Raksha Bandhan 2026, Bhadra is expected to end before sunrise on August 28. Therefore, the morning Rakhi ceremony does not have the usual Bhadra restriction on the festival day.

However, traditional guidance gives importance to the Aparahna period, which refers to the afternoon. If Aparahna is not suitable, Pradosh time may also be considered for the ceremony.

Why Should Rakhi Not Be Tied During Bhadra?

According to Hindu religious traditions, Bhadra is regarded as an unfavourable period for auspicious activities. This is why families generally wait until Bhadra ends before performing the Rakhi ritual.

Bhadra can sometimes occur during the first part of Purnima Tithi. As a result, devotees are advised to check both the Purnima and Bhadra timings before deciding when to tie Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Important Timings

Raksha Bandhan: Friday, August 28, 2026

Purnima Tithi begins: 9:08 AM, August 27

Purnima Tithi ends: 9:48 AM, August 28

Rakhi thread ceremony: 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM

Bhadra: Ends before sunrise on August 28

Timings mentioned for: New Delhi

The Raksha Bandhan muhurat can vary from one location to another. Therefore, people celebrating the festival outside New Delhi should consult the Panchang for their city before beginning the Rakhi ceremony.